Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor

12/23/2021 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Biden meets with his Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force and private sector CEOs in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation that bans imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor, the White House said.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is part of the U.S. pushback against Beijing's treatment of the China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide.

The bill passed Congress this month after lawmakers reached a compromise between House and Senate versions.

Key to the legislation is a "rebuttable presumption" that assumes all goods from Xinjiang, where Beijing has established detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, are made with forced labor. It bars imports unless it can be proven otherwise.

Some goods - such as cotton, tomatoes, and polysilicon used in solar-panel manufacturing - are designated "high priority" for enforcement action.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels.

Its Washington embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

Nury Turkel, Uyghur-American vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, told Reuters this month the bill's effectiveness would depend on the willingness of Biden's administration to ensure it is effective, especially when companies seek waivers.

One of the bill's co-authors, Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, said it was necessary to "send a resounding and unequivocal message against genocide and slave labor."

"Now ... we can finally ensure that American consumers and businesses can buy goods without inadvertent complicity in China's horrific human rights abuses," he said in a statement.

In its final days in January, the Trump administration announced a ban on all Xinjiang cotton and tomato products.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency estimated then that about $9 billion of cotton products and $10 million of tomato products were imported from China in the past year.

(Reporting by Paul Grant and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TIM S.A.
10:18aRBC Capital Markets Says Canadian Natural Resources' Outperform Rating Reflects Unique ..
MT
08:37aVSBLTY Groupe Names New Chief Technology Officer
MT
06:17aAnalysis-How 2021 became the year of ESG investing
RE
12/22Manchin's West Virginia worst in the nation for power reliability
RE
12/22BIDEN : 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer anti-viral due in January
RE
12/22Presonal Income Seen Up 0.4% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
12/22Epicentre of Omicron outbreak in S.Africa passes peak - scientists
RE
12/22Telecom Italia investors in talks over group's revamp, PM says
RE
12/22Malawi GDP projected to grow by 5% in 2022 -president
RE
12/21Malawi GDP projected to grow by 5% in 2022 -president
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 199 M 3 199 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 842 M 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 31 174 M 5 460 M 5 493 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,88 BRL
Average target price 18,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-12.08%5 460
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.18%221 517
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.75%121 527
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%114 709
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.47%99 376
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.61%85 728