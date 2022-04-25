Log in
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/22 04:07:00 pm EDT
13.55 BRL    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's TIM sees $4 bln boost from Oi mobile deal

04/25/2022 | 06:42am EDT
SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - TIM SA expects its purchase of part of Oi SA's mobile operations in Brazil to create up to 19 billion reais ($4 billion) of value for the enlarged company, the Brazilian telecoms firm said late Sunday.

TIM, which is controlled by Italy's Telecom Italia SpA , said the net present value (NPV) forecast took into account commercial and infrastructure synergies. The lower end of the estimate was 16 billion reais.

According to the company, 45% of the synergies should be captured by 2030.

TIM agreed to buy Oi's mobile operations in an auction in late 2020, when it made a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais with rivals Telefonica Brasil SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV.

The deal closed last week after major regulatory scrutiny, with TIM's national market share now seen reaching 27%, from 20% at the end of last year.

TIM said in a presentation the deal was set to boost net revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 1.8 billion and 1.1 billion reais, respectively, for the remaining eight months of 2022.

"The acquisition is a game changer for TIM... The acquired spectrum and network will reduce future capex (capital expenditure) needs and boost cash flow generation," the company added, noting its capex-to-revenue ratio was expected to reach a mid-teens percentage by 2030 from about 20% currently.

($1 = 4.7937 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Edting by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.00% 21.49 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
OI S.A. -3.33% 1.45 Delayed Quote.13.28%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -2.58% 0.2788 Delayed Quote.-33.90%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. -0.12% 4.839 Delayed Quote.25.78%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. -0.09% 52.73 Delayed Quote.9.42%
TIM S.A. 0.00% 13.55 Delayed Quote.3.04%
TIM S.A. -3.17% 36.65 Delayed Quote.0.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 894 M 4 182 M 4 182 M
Net income 2022 2 142 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2022 11 651 M 2 449 M 2 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 32 796 M 6 894 M 6 894 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 993
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,55 BRL
Average target price 18,21 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.3.04%6 894
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.10%217 909
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED15.71%147 437
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.75%103 781
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.57%97 924
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.03%91 753