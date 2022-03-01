Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Committee probing U.S. Capitol attack subpoena six over false election claims

03/01/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is pictured in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to six people who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and participated in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims.

The individuals subpoenaed included Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump, and Christina Bobb, a reporter for the far-right One America News Network who also worked part time for the Trump legal team, a statement from the panel said.

Subpoenas also were sent to Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, Washington lobbyist and attorney Katherine Friess, Kurt Olsen, a private attorney who contacted Department of Justice officials on Trump's behalf, and Phillip Kline, the former attorney general of Kansas.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election," Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, said in a statement.

"The six individuals we've subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election," Thompson said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TIM S.A.
02:16pEx-Goldman banker testifies at 1MDB trial that he 'lied a lot,' misled women
RE
01:33pU.S. manufacturing activity regains speed; supply disruptions loom from Russia-Ukraine ..
RE
06:07aTelecom Italia to present standalone plan as KKR hovers
RE
03:37aMARKETMIND : Picking through the rubble
RE
02/28Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals - and friendly warning about safety
RE
02/28Australia's home price boom slows, Sydney takes a rare dip
RE
02/28Italian court rejects TIM's appeal against Antitrust's 116 million euro fine
RE
02/28WRAPUP 6-Russia sanctions snarl flights, compound airline industry woes
RE
02/28Airbus hit back at Qatar with $220 mln claim in A350 row
RE
02/28Elixir Energy Starts Drilling Program at Mongolia's Tim-1S Exploration Well
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 850 M 3 846 M 3 846 M
Net income 2022 2 423 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2022 11 276 M 2 185 M 2 185 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 32 941 M 6 383 M 6 383 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 8 993
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,61 BRL
Average target price 18,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.3.50%6 383
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.16%225 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.82%144 356
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.70%103 952
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.54%101 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.66%89 501