  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explosion reported at CSX facility in Baltimore; no injuries reported

12/30/2021 | 01:00pm EST
(Reuters) -An explosion occurred at a CSX Corp train facility in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday, the company said, adding that no injuries had been reported and that all employees had been accounted for.

The shockwave from the blast at a coal terminal operated by the company "could be felt Citywide," a firefighter union said in a post on Twitter. The incident took place before noon.

Members of the city's police, fire and emergency management departments were on the scene, Baltimore City Councilmember Eric Costello said on Twitter. Costello attributed that blast to a propane tank explosion.

"The explosion is isolated to the CSX property, no impact or risk to community, no reported injuries, and cause is unknown at this time," he said.

CSX said the incident was under investigation.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 257 M 3 257 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 31 198 M 5 494 M 5 597 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float 33,3%
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,89 BRL
Average target price 18,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-12.01%5 484
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.88%221 307
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.79%123 917
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.80%117 577
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.13%96 553
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.45%88 472