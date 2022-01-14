Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J&J booster 85% effective against hospitalisation by Omicron for 1-2 months -S.African study

01/14/2022 | 04:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Vials labeled

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85% effective in protecting against being hospitalised by the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday.

Glenda Grey presented the findings of a SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave, which has been driven by the new variant.

"We saw an 85% vaccine effectiveness and we saw that this kind of vaccine effectiveness is maintained for up to two months," she said. We are very happy to report very high levels of vaccine effectiveness against Omicron."

The study looked at hospitalisations of healthcare workers infected with during the fourth wave, and found that the booster shot reduced hospitalisations by 63% in the first two weeks after the booster, going up to 85% after that for between one and two months.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 290 M 3 290 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 30 763 M 5 584 M 5 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,71 BRL
Average target price 18,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-3.57%5 584
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.00%224 665
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.08%139 755
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.04%110 996
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.13%101 898
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.68%87 177