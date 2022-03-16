Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan spots four Russian amphibious transports sailing from Far East

03/16/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's military said on Thursday that it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly towards Europe.

Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces ashore, published by Japan's defence ministry showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels.

We don't know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible," a Japanese defence ministry spokesman said. Asked if they could be bound for Ukraine, he said "it is possible".

A Japanese Self Defense Force maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks other military vehicles and hundreds of troops, on Tuesday and monitored them as they passed West from the Pacific Ocean to the Sea of Japan through the narrow Tsuruga Strait separating Japan's main Honshu island from Hokkaido island on Wednesday.

It is unusual for Russian ships to pass through the strait so close to Japanese territory, the military spokesman said.

Armed with anti-tank weapons supplied by the United States and other countries Ukrainian fighters have taken a heavy toll on Russian armour and fuel trucks, meaning Moscow, which describes its attack as a "special operation," may need to reinforce its forces with new equipment.

NATO allies, which have already supplied 20,000 anti-tank and other weapons to Ukraine, on Wednesday said they would keep helping the country resist the Russian attack.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TIM S.A.
03/16Thousands of northeast Japan homes still without power after earthquake kills four
RE
03/16Sanctions on Russia are also about protecting Japan says former minister Kono
RE
03/16Sanctions on Russia are also about protecting Japan says former minister Kono
RE
03/16Russia sanctions pierce luxury jet world's ultra-private bubble
RE
03/16U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine
RE
03/16U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on Russia move on Ukraine
RE
03/16Wall Street stocks, U.S. yields rise after Fed rate hike
RE
03/16Canada to ditch pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers -source
RE
03/16Turkey's Bayrak says to bid for Chelsea, seeks Abramovich nod
RE
03/16Poor the hardest hit in Latam by Russia's Ukraine invasion -IMF
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 676 M 4 046 M 4 046 M
Net income 2022 2 364 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2022 11 276 M 2 207 M 2 207 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 31 925 M 6 247 M 6 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 993
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,19 BRL
Average target price 18,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-3.27%5 993
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.02%221 477
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED3.21%131 826
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.06%105 707
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.25%98 317
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.07%90 206