Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/10
12.31 BRL   -0.97%
03:19pFactbox-Airbus vs Boeing orders and deliveries in 2021
RE
02:13pOmicron turbulence looms over U.S. airline earnings
RE
12:20pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Nokia, Pandora, Darktrace, Amazon...
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Judges uphold North Carolina's new congressional map in win for Republicans

01/11/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D printed ballot box is seen in front of displayed North Carolina district maps in this illustration

(Reuters) -A panel of North Carolina judges upheld the state's new congressional map on Tuesday, rejecting claims from Democratic voters and advocacy groups that the redrawn district lines illegally favor Republicans.

The decision, which will be appealed, could have an outsized impact on the 2022 midterm elections in November, when control of the closely divided U.S. Congress will be at stake.

The lawsuit, backed by Democratic and civil rights groups, had asserted that the new map ensures Republicans will win a majority of the state's 14 congressional districts, even in elections in which more Democratic voters cast ballots.

During a trial last week, experts for the plaintiffs testified that the map approved by the Republican-controlled legislature in November represented an extreme outlier, compared with thousands of computer-generated alternatives.

In a 258-page ruling on Tuesday, however, a panel of three Superior Court judges unanimously agreed with Republican lawmakers that inserting themselves into a purely political matter would overstep their authority, though they made clear their disappointment in the outcome.

"Despite our disdain for having to deal with issues that potentially lead to results incompatible with democratic principles and subject our State to ridicule, this Court must remind itself that these maps are the result of a democratic process," they wrote.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs immediately said they would appeal the decision, calling it "disappointing" but expressing confidence that the North Carolina Supreme Court will eventually throw out the map.

The state's top court, which has a 4-3 Democratic majority, previously delayed the primary election from March to May to allow time for the lawsuit to proceed.

Federal law requires states to draw new congressional lines every 10 years to account for population shifts, after the U.S. Census completes its once-a-decade count. In most states, legislators control the process, leading to the practice of gerrymandering, in which one party engineers political maps to benefit itself.

The new map would give Republicans 10 or 11 seats statewide, according to analysts, even though the state is considered a perennial battleground in national elections. Republicans currently control eight of the state's 13 districts; North Carolina is gaining a 14th district thanks to a fast-growing population.

The case is among numerous pending lawsuits challenging congressional maps in at least half a dozen states, including Texas, Ohio and Georgia, according to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, which is tracking redistricting litigation.

Republicans need to flip only a handful of seats in the Nov. 8 elections to retake control of the U.S. House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a 221-212 edge, including vacancies.

In a statement, the Republican speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tim Moore, said the maps were the result of a transparent process.

"The General Assembly's maps were drawn in the light of day, after months of public comment and feedback," he said.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Colleen Jenkins, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)

By Joseph Ax


© Reuters 2022
All news about TIM S.A.
03:19pFactbox-Airbus vs Boeing orders and deliveries in 2021
RE
02:13pOmicron turbulence looms over U.S. airline earnings
RE
12:20pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Nokia, Pandora, Darktrace, Amazon...
10:19aToday on Wall Street: All eyes on Powell
08:23aFirstService Subsidiary Century Fire Acquires Chesapeake Sprinkler Company
MT
07:37aApple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea - regulator
RE
06:34aS.African prosecutors charge parliament fire suspect with terrorism
RE
06:19aS.African prosecutors charge parliament fire suspect with terrorism
RE
05:11aKKR's bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO, sources say
RE
01/10U.S. senators say Cruz sanctions on Nord Stream 2 could harm relations with Germany
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 257 M 3 257 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 29 795 M 5 329 M 5 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,37 BRL
Average target price 18,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-6.39%5 245
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.68%226 134
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.80%137 570
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.14%108 548
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.60%101 427
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.75%83 426