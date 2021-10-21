Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manchin does not see Democratic agreement on Biden's social bill 'anytime soon'

10/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin faces reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday that Democrats in Congress are not going to reach an agreement "anytime soon" on the broad outlines of President Joe Biden's ambitious expansion of social programs.

The warning from the key centrist lawmaker indicated that Democrats are still not close to agreeing on the size and contents of Biden's spending package.

"This is not going to happen anytime soon," Manchin told reporters.

Democrats have spent months arguing about the size and scope of what was initially proposed as a $3.5 trillion plan to expand the social safety net and fight climate change, which Democratic leaders have agreed this week will be cut https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-infrastructure-details-fact-idUSKBN2HA29X to well below $2 trillion.

Manchin - who along with fellow moderate Senator Kyrsten Sinema has been pushing for a smaller package - had said earlier he believed Democratic negotiators could settle on a final figure by Friday. That would resolve a key sticking point, although progressives and moderates would still have to sort out the substance of the bill, including what programs to keep, what to cut, and how long to fund them.

Fellow Democratic Senator Ben Cardin said he expected Democrats would agree on a total price tag within the next few days, leaving lawmakers to fill in the details.

"I think they've got to stay in over the weekend to try to get this resolved," he said.

Biden told lawmakers on Tuesday he thought he could get Manchin and Sinema to agree to a figure in the range of $1.75 trillion to $1.9 trillion, according to a source familiar with the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Getting to that number would mean giving up priorities, including a plan to offer all Americans the opportunity to attend two years of free community college, and scaling back others such as a child tax credit and funds for affordable housing.

Disagreements over the scale of the bill have held up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressives in the House of Representatives refusing to vote for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill already passed by the Senate until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change.

TAXES, DRUG PRICES

Taxes remain a sticking point as well. Sinema has told the White House she will not support Biden's proposed rate increases for corporations and wealthy individuals. The White House told some Democrats https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-tells-democrats-corporate-tax-hike-unlikely-congressional-source-2021-10-20 this week that the corporate tax hikes may be dead.

A Sinema aide rejected media reports she does not want to give the government authority to negotiate lower drug prices, which has been a Democratic priority for decades.

"As part of her direct negotiations over the reconciliation package, she is carefully reviewing various proposals around this issue," said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a prominent progressive, said: "I would hope that Senator Sinema does what the people in Arizona want and what the people in America want," he told reporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the final package could contain no tax rate increases at all.

She said her priority remained an agreement that could pass both the Senate and the House, where Democrats hold narrow majorities. Other details - like whether the package will include clean-energy incentives or a child tax credit - remain secondary as long as they get Biden's approval, she said.

"If it's acceptable to him, in light of the bill, it's acceptable to me," she told a news briefing.

During a visit to his native Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Biden said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-heads-birthplace-tout-infrastructure-spending-packages-2021-10-20 the social spending legislation, plus the infrastructure bill, would create 2 million jobs a year for 20 years and not raise the deficit.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Tim Gardner; Writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

By David Morgan and Richard Cowan


© Reuters 2021
All news about TIM S.A.
11:23aMozambique watchdog urges Credit Suisse to fully cancel scam-linked debt
RE
08:26aAnalysis-Booming private jet market stretches rich buyers as climate clouds gather
RE
06:00aJapan's SBI rejects new bid conditions sought by Shinsei Bank
RE
04:43aZambia owes nearly $27 billion in foreign and local public debt
RE
10/20ELON MUSK : No Elon Musk Show during this Tesla quarterly call
RE
10/20Zambia owes nearly $27 bln in foreign and local public debt
RE
10/20Zambia owes nearly $27 bln in foreign and local public debt
RE
10/20RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : RBC Capital Markets Revises Restaurant Brands Internatio..
MT
10/20Why is Toyota being sued by supplier Nippon Steel?
RE
10/20EVAN SPIEGEL : Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Big Tech Earnings
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 049 M 3 189 M 3 189 M
Net income 2021 2 217 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2021 4 006 M 708 M 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 29 001 M 5 127 M 5 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 246
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,98 BRL
Average target price 18,92 BRL
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-18.23%5 399
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.75%221 952
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.95%134 927
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.86%128 519
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.73%98 777
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.40%91 301