N.Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

* Possible intermediate-range missile launched
* Seventh test this month by N.Korea
* Japan says launches are threat to security
* U.S., S.Korea condemn test, call for new talks
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - North Korea conducted its largest
missile test since 2017 on Sunday, sending a suspected
intermediate-range ballistic missile soaring into space, seen as
taking the nuclear-armed country a step closer to resuming
long-range testing.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a
projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was
launched about 7:52 a.m. (2252 GMT) from North Korea's Jagang
Province toward the ocean off its east coast.
South Korea's National Security Council (NSC), which
convened a rare emergency meeting presided over by President
Moon Jae-in, said the test appeared to involve an
intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea
has not tested since 2017.
The launch takes North Korea a step closer to fully
scrapping a self-imposed moratorium on testing its longest-range
intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Moon said.
He noted that this month's flurry of missile tests was
reminiscent of the heightened tensions in 2017, when North Korea
conducted multiple nuclear tests and launched its largest
missiles, including some that flew over Japan.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he is no longer
bound by that moratorium, which included a stop to nuclear
weapons tests and was announced in 2018 amid a flurry of
diplomacy and summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
North Korea's rulers suggested https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-warns-it-may-rethink-moratorium-nuclear-missile-tests-2022-01-19
this month they could restart those testing activities because
the United States and its allies had shown no sign of dropping
their "hostile policies."
"The United States condemns these actions and calls on
(North Korea) to refrain from further destabilizing acts," the
U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement after
Sunday's launch.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the launch
demonstrates the threat posed by North Korea's unlawful weapons
of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, and called
on Pyongyang to engage in "sustained and substantive" dialogue.
BIGGER MISSILES
It is unclear if IRBMs were included in Kim's moratorium,
but those, too, have not been tested since 2017.
South Korea's JCS and Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary
Hirokazu Matsuno separately said the missile is estimated to
have reached an altitude of 2,000km and flown for 30 minutes to
a distance of 800km. IRBMs typically have ranges of 600 to 3,500
miles, while ICBMs have ranges exceeding 3,500 miles.
Missile experts said the data could indicate a test of an
IRBM such as the Hwasong-12, which was last tested in 2017, or a
new type.
"Regardless of whether it’s a IRBM or ICBM, this is a
strategic missile of some sort and clearly not the same as the
prior tests in the January 2022 test series to date," George
William Herbert, an adjunct professor at the Center for
Nonproliferation Studies and a missile consultant, said on
Twitter.
The launch could make January the busiest ever for North
Korea's missile programme https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/flurry-missile-tests-displays-nkoreas-increasingly-diverse-arsenal-2022-01-28,
which analysts say is expanding and developing new capabilities
despite strict sanctions and United Nations Security Council
resolutions that ban the country's ballistic missile tests.
Its latest launches included a test of two short-range
ballistic missiles and their warheads on Thursday, and an
updated long-range cruise missile system tested on Tuesday.
'RAMPING UP TESTS'
The test comes less than a week before the opening of the
Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is North Korea's main
political and economic partner. Pyongyang has said it would be
skipping the Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and "hostile
forces."
"Kim seems to be ramping up tests in bid to pressure both
Washington and Beijing over sanctions just ahead of the
Olympics," said Uk Yang, research fellow at Center for Foreign
Policy and National Security.
The tests would also appear to be the final nail in the
coffin for Moon's last-ditch push for a peace deal with North
Korea before he leaves office in May, Uk added.
"It's clear that North Korea is saying inter-Korean
relations will need to start from scratch," he said.
In an address ahead of the New Year, Kim Jong Un called for
bolstering the military with cutting-edge technology at a time
when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.
Since then, North Korea has tested a dizzying array of
weapon types, launch locations, and increasing sophistication as
denuclearisation talks remain stalled.
Jagang Province was the site of two launches this month of
what North Korea said was a "hypersonic missile," which could
reach high speeds while flying and maneuvering at relatively low
altitudes, but the ranges reported on Sunday were higher and
farther than those earlier tests.
"The ballistic missile launch and the ones before it are a
threat to our country, the region and the international
community," Matsuno said. "This series of launches violate U.N.
resolutions and we strongly protest this action by North Korea."
South Korea's NSC condemned the launch as a violation of the
resolutions and a challenge to international peace efforts,
using stronger language than previous tests, when it typically
expressed "strong regret."
The tests appear aimed at modernizing North Korea's
military, bolstering national pride ahead of several major North
Korean holidays, and sending a message of strength as the
country grapples with economic crises caused by sanctions and
COVID-19 lockdowns, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of
international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.
"The Kim regime hears external discussions of its domestic
weaknesses and sees South Korea’s growing strength," he said.
"So it wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to
topple it would be too costly."
Kim visited a munitions factory last week, where he called
for "an all-out drive" to produce "powerful cutting-edge arms,"
and its workers touted his devotion to "smashing ... the
challenges of the U.S. imperialists and their vassal forces"
seeking to violate their right to self-defence.
