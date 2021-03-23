Log in
PRESS RELEASE : FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45 per share

03/23/2021 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): IPO 
FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45 per share 
2021-03-23 / 15:47 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR 
ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. 
PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE RELEASE. 
FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets final offer price at EUR45 per share 
  . First day of trading expected on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 25 March 2021 
  . Company will receive gross proceeds of EUR90 million to accelerate growth in the hydrogen market 
  . Total of 9.2 million shares placed, leading to free float of 46.0% 
  . MBB SE and CEO Torben Kleinfeldt remain majority shareholders 
Tostedt, 23 March 2021- FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, a leading provider of energy transportation and transformation 
infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets ("FRIEDRICH VORWERK" or the "Company"), has set the final 
offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at EUR45.00 per share. Trading of the Company's shares on 
the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 25 March 2021 under 
the trading symbol "VH2" and the ISIN DE000A255F11. 
In total, 9.2 million shares were placed as part of the Offering. Thereof, 2.0 million shares derive from a capital 
increase registered with the commercial register today and 6.0 million secondary shares were allocated from the selling 
shareholders. Additionally, 1.2 million secondary shares were allocated from the selling shareholders in connection 
with an over-allotment. The total offer volume amounts to EUR414 million. 
Based on the final offer price, the Company's market capitalisation will amount to approximately EUR900 million. 
FRIEDRICH VORWERK will receive gross proceeds of EUR90 million to expand the Company's business, especially in the 
hydrogen and electricity markets. The free float of the Company will be 46%, assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe 
option. FRIEDRICH VORWERK will remain an owner-managed business in which CEO Torben Kleinfeldt and MBB SE will hold a 
majority stake in the long-term. 
"This IPO will give us the opportunity to drive the Clean Energy Transition and expand the company, especially in the 
growing markets for clean hydrogen and electricity highways" says Torben Kleinfeldt, CEO and major shareholder of the 
Company. "FRIEDRICH VORWERK is excited to play a leading role in making Europe the world's first climate neutral 
continent. With our solutions for energy transportation and transformation infrastructure, we enable reliable and 
decarbonized energy supply for a cleaner and more sustainable future." 
Berenberg and Jefferies acted as joint global coordinators and Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as joint bookrunner. 
 
Contact Details 
FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE 
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21 
21255 Tostedt 
Tel +49 4182 - 1047 
Fax +49 4182 - 6155 
tostedt@friedrich-vorwerk.de 
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/ 
Management Board 
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO) 
Tim Hameister 
Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
Dr. Christof Nesemeier 
Court of Registration 
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170 
Disclaimer 
These materials may not be, directly or indirectly, published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States, 
Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. These 
materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the 
"Securities") of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other 
jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold 
in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities 
of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Securities may not be offered 
or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of 
Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions. 
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the Securities. The offer will be made 
solely by the means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is yet to be published. An investment 
decision regarding the publicly offered Securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the securities 
prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge on the Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE website. 
This release may in the United Kingdom only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified 
investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of 
the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of 
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons 
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all 
such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This release is directed only at Relevant Persons and 
must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in 
shares of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not 
always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipates", "aims", "could", "may", 
"should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans", "prepares" or "targets" (including in their negative form or other 
variations). By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and 
uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There 
are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or 
implied by these forward-looking statements. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to 
the Company or any persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to 
above. No assurances can be given that the forward­looking statements in this document will be realised. Any 
forward-looking statements are made of the date of this announcement. 
This announcement also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under International Financial 
Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-lFRS measures are presented because the Company believes that they and similar 
measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance 
and financing structure. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not 
measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles. 
This announcement does not purport to contain all information required to evaluate the Company and/or its financial 
position. Financial information (including percentages) has been rounded according to established commercial standards. 
To cover potential over-allotments, the selling shareholders have agreed to make available up to 1,200,000 shares of 
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE to the underwriters. In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an 
option to acquire a number of shares equal to the number of shares allotted to cover over-allotments during the 
Stabilisation Period (as defined below). In connection with the placement of shares, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG 
will act as the stabilisation manager and may, as stabilisation manager, make over-allotments and take stabilisation 
measures in accordance with legal requirements (Art. 5(4) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with 
Articles 5 through 8 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052). Stabilization measures aim at supporting the 
market price of the Company's shares during the stabilization period, such period starting on the date the Company's 
shares commence trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter 
Wertpapierbörse), expected on or around 25 March 2021, and ending no later than 30 calendar days thereafter (the 
"Stabilization Period"). The stabilisation manager is, however, under no obligation to take any stabilization measures. 
Therefore, stabilization measures may not necessarily occur and may cease at any time without advance notice. These 
measures may result in the market price of the Company's shares being higher than would otherwise have been the case. 
Moreover, the market price may temporarily be at an unsustainable level. In addition, stabilisation activities may give 
false or misleading signals regarding the supply of the securities. In connection with such stabilization measures, 
investors may, in addition to the primary and secondary shares, be allocated up to 1,200,000 over-allotment shares 
(such number not to exceed 15% of the final number of primary and secondary shares placed in the Offering). In 
addition, the current shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to acquire a number of shares in the Company

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 10:49 ET (14:49 GMT)

