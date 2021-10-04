Participation in online events: 04/Oct to 08/Oct (Form 6-K)

Participation in online events: 04/Oct to 08/Oct

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Leonardo Capdeville - CTIO

Event: MIT Sloan Review.

Date and time: October 05th, 2021, at 07:00 PM (BRT).

Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/accenturebrasil

Topics to be discussed: 5G Opportunities for the Connected Industry.

Alexandre de Oliveira Dal Forno - Head of Corporate Marketing & IoT

Event: TEC Agro 2021

Date and time: October 06th, 2021, at 09:30 AM (BRT)

Link: www.eventotecagro.com.br

Topics to be discussed: Benefits of 4G connectivity in the countryside.

Rogério Pahoor - Core Network Executive Manager

Event: Painel Telebrasil

Date and time: October 06th, 2021, at 11:45 AM (BRT)

Link: https://paineltelebrasil.org.br/programacao-cursos/#

Topics to be discussed: 5G - What evolutions and revolutions are expected with the new generation of mobile networks.

Rio de Janeiro, October 1st, 2021.

TIM S.A. Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer