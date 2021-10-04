Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/01
11.84 BRL   +0.77%
PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS : 04/Oct to 08/Oct (Form 6-K)
PU
06:23aLatin American M&A booms to 10-year high of $105 billion so far this year
RE
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Addex to Present at the 10th -2-
DJ
Participation in online events: 04/Oct to 08/Oct (Form 6-K)

10/04/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Participation in online events: 04/Oct to 08/Oct

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Leonardo Capdeville - CTIO

Event: MIT Sloan Review.

Date and time: October 05th, 2021, at 07:00 PM (BRT).

Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/accenturebrasil

Topics to be discussed: 5G Opportunities for the Connected Industry.

Alexandre de Oliveira Dal Forno - Head of Corporate Marketing & IoT

Event: TEC Agro 2021

Date and time: October 06th, 2021, at 09:30 AM (BRT)

Link: www.eventotecagro.com.br

Topics to be discussed: Benefits of 4G connectivity in the countryside.

Rogério Pahoor - Core Network Executive Manager

Event: Painel Telebrasil

Date and time: October 06th, 2021, at 11:45 AM (BRT)

Link: https://paineltelebrasil.org.br/programacao-cursos/#

Topics to be discussed: 5G - What evolutions and revolutions are expected with the new generation of mobile networks.

Rio de Janeiro, October 1st, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 12:05:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS : 04/Oct to 08/Oct (Form 6-K)
Financials
Sales 2021 17 986 M 3 357 M 3 357 M
Net income 2021 2 295 M 428 M 428 M
Net Debt 2021 4 515 M 843 M 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 28 662 M 5 333 M 5 350 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 246
Free-Float 33,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,84 BRL
Average target price 18,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-19.18%5 333
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.57%224 808
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.57%135 675
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.22%123 475
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.10%100 294
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.10%95 474