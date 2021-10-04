Participation in online events: 04/Oct to 08/Oct (Form 6-K)

Participation in online events: 04/Oct to 08/Oct
TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Leonardo Capdeville - CTIO
Event: MIT Sloan Review.
Date and time: October 05th, 2021, at 07:00 PM (BRT).
Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/accenturebrasil
Topics to be discussed: 5G Opportunities for the Connected Industry.
Alexandre de Oliveira Dal Forno - Head of Corporate Marketing & IoT
Event: TEC Agro 2021
Date and time: October 06th, 2021, at 09:30 AM (BRT)
Link: www.eventotecagro.com.br
Topics to be discussed: Benefits of 4G connectivity in the countryside.
Rogério Pahoor - Core Network Executive Manager
Event: Painel Telebrasil
Date and time: October 06th, 2021, at 11:45 AM (BRT)
Link: https://paineltelebrasil.org.br/programacao-cursos/#
Topics to be discussed: 5G - What evolutions and revolutions are expected with the new generation of mobile networks.
Rio de Janeiro, October 1st, 2021.
|
TIM S.A.
|
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
