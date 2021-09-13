Participation in online events: 13/Sep to 17/Sep (Form 6-K)

Participation in online events: 13/Sep to 17/Sep

TIM S.A. ('TSA' or 'Company') (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Pietro Labriola - CEO

Event: Telebrasil

Date and time: September 14th, 2021, at 10:00 am (BRT)

Link: https://paineltelebrasil.org.br/programacao/

Topics to be discussed: 5G: Connection to the future

Pietro Labriola - CEO

Event: Open conversation - Genial Investments

Date and time: September 14th, 2021, at 12:00 pm (BRT)

Link: https://genial.vc/Conversa-Aberta-TIM-14-09

Topics to be discussed: Open conversation with the CEO

Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville - Chief Technology Information Officer

Event: SOEA CONNECT - Engineering and Agronomy Week

Date and time: September 16th, 2021, at 16:00 pm (BRT)

Link: https://www.soea.org.br/

Topics to be discussed: The Role of the Internet of Things (IOT) in Combating Covid-19 and

building a digital city

André Costa - Director of Mobile Access and Implementation

Event: 9th Latin American Energy and Natural Resources Conference

Date and time: September 17th, 2021, at 10:00 am (BRT)

Link: https://conferenciaenr.4.events/#/

Topics to be discussed: 5G and the possibilities for cross-sectoral business

Rio de Janeiro, September 10th, 2021.

TIM S.A. Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer