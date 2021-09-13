Participation in online events: 13/Sep to 17/Sep (Form 6-K)

Participation in online events: 13/Sep to 17/Sep
TIM S.A. ('TSA' or 'Company') (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Pietro Labriola - CEO
Event: Telebrasil
Date and time: September 14th, 2021, at 10:00 am (BRT)
Link: https://paineltelebrasil.org.br/programacao/
Topics to be discussed: 5G: Connection to the future
Pietro Labriola - CEO
Event: Open conversation - Genial Investments
Date and time: September 14th, 2021, at 12:00 pm (BRT)
Link: https://genial.vc/Conversa-Aberta-TIM-14-09
Topics to be discussed: Open conversation with the CEO
Leonardo De Carvalho Capdeville - Chief Technology Information Officer
Event: SOEA CONNECT - Engineering and Agronomy Week
Date and time: September 16th, 2021, at 16:00 pm (BRT)
Link: https://www.soea.org.br/
Topics to be discussed: The Role of the Internet of Things (IOT) in Combating Covid-19 and
building a digital city
André Costa - Director of Mobile Access and Implementation
Event: 9th Latin American Energy and Natural Resources Conference
Date and time: September 17th, 2021, at 10:00 am (BRT)
Link: https://conferenciaenr.4.events/#/
Topics to be discussed: 5G and the possibilities for cross-sectoral business
Rio de Janeiro, September 10th, 2021.
|
TIM S.A.
|
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
TIM SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:03 UTC.