Participation in online events: 30/Aug to 03/Sep (Form 6-K)

Participation in online events: 30/Aug to 03/Sep
TIM S.A. ('TSA' or 'Company') (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Auana Mattar - CIO
Event: TelecomWebinar.com - 5th edition of Web Summit.
Date and time: September 1st, 2021, at 9:00 am
Link: https://telecomwebinar.com/5g-transformacao-digital-2021/
Topics to be discussed: 5G and the new wave of digital acceleration.
Rio de Janeiro, August 27th, 2021.
TIM S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
