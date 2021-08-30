Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/27
12.22 BRL   0.00%
06:12aPARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS : 30/Aug to 03/Sep (Form 6-K)
PU
08/23PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS : 23/Ago to 27/Ago (Form 6-K)
PU
08/17TIM S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
Participation in online events: 30/Aug to 03/Sep (Form 6-K)

08/30/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Participation in online events: 30/Aug to 03/Sep

TIM S.A. ('TSA' or 'Company') (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Auana Mattar - CIO

Event: TelecomWebinar.com - 5th edition of Web Summit.

Date and time: September 1st, 2021, at 9:00 am

Link: https://telecomwebinar.com/5g-transformacao-digital-2021/

Topics to be discussed: 5G and the new wave of digital acceleration.

Rio de Janeiro, August 27th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 984 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
Net income 2021 2 295 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 4 515 M 859 M 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 29 582 M 5 681 M 5 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 246
Free-Float 33,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,22 BRL
Average target price 18,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-16.59%5 681
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.77%226 754
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.01%148 378
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.35%124 745
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG23.50%103 303
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.85%96 623