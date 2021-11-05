TIM S.A.

Participation in the auction frequencies for 4G and 5G

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general:

On the first day of the auction launched by Anatel - National Telecommunications Agency, TIM became one of the main winners of the frequency that will allow the effective implementation of 5G, winning two national lots of 3.5GHz frequency, totaling 100MHz, for the period of 20 years. The position of the auctioned blocks will allow sharing agreements with national and regional players. In addition, the Company also acquired lots to expand 4G services. In all, TIM acquired 4 lots, with an offer of R$975.8 million.

Lot Region Band - Block Proposal Value Term B3 National 3,5 GHz - 80 MHz R$ 351 mln 20 years D34 National 3,5 GHz - 20 MHz R$ 80,3 mln 20 years F6 South 2,3 GHz - 40 MHz R$ 94,5 mln 20 years (PR, SC, RS) F7 Southeast (RJ, 2,3 GHz - 40 MHz R$ 450 mln 20 years ES, MG)

The acquired bands have a set of obligations that must be met either with financial contributions or with the construction of mobile and fixed network infrastructure, as follows:

3.5GHz

Financial obligations: Approximately R$2.1 billion to be contributed to EAF (Band Administrating Company) in two equal installments, the first in April and the second in August 2022. EAF will be responsible for implementing project PAIS (Interconnected and Sustainable Amazon Program) and the Privative Federal

Network, as well as the cleaning and relocating the bands of that spectrum;

Infrastructure obligations: See attached table.

2.3GHz

Infrastructure obligations: Coverage of municipalities and locations without 4G in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais (except sector 3 of the Plano Geral de Outorgas);



TIM's participation was guided by discipline in the allocation of resources, seeking to adapt the acquisition of radio frequency sub-bands to the industrial reality, and in preparation for the growth of the mobile data market that will continue to occur in 4G and will be further driven by 5G technology.

