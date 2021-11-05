Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/04
12.35 BRL   -0.56%
04:56pParticipation in the auction frequencies for 4G and 5G
PU
04:56pClarification on Official Letter B3
PU
02:15pConsumer Prices Seen Rising Faster in October -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Participation in the auction frequencies for 4G and 5G

11/05/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in the auction frequencies for 4G and 5G

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general:

On the first day of the auction launched by Anatel - National Telecommunications Agency, TIM became one of the main winners of the frequency that will allow the effective implementation of 5G, winning two national lots of 3.5GHz frequency, totaling 100MHz, for the period of 20 years. The position of the auctioned blocks will allow sharing agreements with national and regional players. In addition, the Company also acquired lots to expand 4G services. In all, TIM acquired 4 lots, with an offer of R$975.8 million.

Lot

Region

Band - Block

Proposal Value

Term

B3

National

3,5 GHz - 80 MHz

R$ 351 mln

20 years

D34

National

3,5 GHz - 20 MHz

R$ 80,3 mln

20 years

F6

South

2,3 GHz - 40 MHz

R$ 94,5 mln

20 years

(PR, SC, RS)

F7

Southeast (RJ,

2,3 GHz - 40 MHz

R$ 450 mln

20 years

ES, MG)

The acquired bands have a set of obligations that must be met either with financial contributions or with the construction of mobile and fixed network infrastructure, as follows:

  • 3.5GHz
  1. Financial obligations: Approximately R$2.1 billion to be contributed to EAF (Band Administrating Company) in two equal installments, the first in April and the second in August 2022. EAF will be responsible for implementing project PAIS (Interconnected and Sustainable Amazon Program) and the Privative Federal

Network, as well as the cleaning and relocating the bands of that spectrum;

    1. Infrastructure obligations: See attached table.
  • 2.3GHz
    1. Infrastructure obligations: Coverage of municipalities and locations without 4G in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais (except sector 3 of the Plano Geral de Outorgas);

TIM's participation was guided by discipline in the allocation of resources, seeking to adapt the acquisition of radio frequency sub-bands to the industrial reality, and in preparation for the growth of the mobile data market that will continue to occur in 4G and will be further driven by 5G technology.

Classificado como Público

A pioneer in testing this new technology, with initiatives underway since 2019, the Company accumulates know-how and is already developing solutions in various segments of the economy, such as agribusiness, automotive industry, education, health, and entertainment. This leadership role will allow the company to start implementing the new network as soon as the auction results are ratified, following the schedule and commitments defined by Anatel. Among them, is the use of the Standalone - Release 16 standard, one of the most advanced in the world and for which TIM has strongly positioned itself since the beginning of the discussion about the best model to be adopted.

TIM reinforces its commitment to Brazil and will be ready with the new spectrum to support the 5G revolution that will bring great benefits to society.

TIM reiterates its intention to participate in the next day of the auction and reinforces that its presence will continue to be guided by discipline in the allocation of resources.

Rio de Janeiro, November 5, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Classificado como Público

Attachment

Infrastructure Obligations Table

Classificado como Público

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 20:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIM S.A.
04:56pParticipation in the auction frequencies for 4G and 5G
PU
04:56pClarification on Official Letter B3
PU
02:15pConsumer Prices Seen Rising Faster in October -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:07pKKR eyes investment in TIM's fixed-line assets as boardroom war rages - sources
RE
01:21pVivendi open to TIM's chairmanship role in boardroom war - sources
RE
11:46aItaly opens new probe into Boeing 787 parts supplier MPS -sources
RE
06:27aB3 – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão - Form 6-K
PU
06:18aAirbus shares fall 1% after lower Oct deliveries
RE
05:01aEVE SLEEP PLC : Progressing the sleep wellness repositioning: Update on new products
DJ
04:02aHonda lowers profit outlook for a second time amid chip shortage
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 087 M 3 282 M 3 282 M
Net income 2021 2 036 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2021 4 127 M 749 M 749 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 29 891 M 5 409 M 5 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,35 BRL
Average target price 18,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-15.70%5 341
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.89%214 667
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.18%127 452
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.71%123 006
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.32%102 534
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.08%90 991