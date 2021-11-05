TIM S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in the auction frequencies for 4G and 5G
TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general:
On the first day of the auction launched by Anatel - National Telecommunications Agency, TIM became one of the main winners of the frequency that will allow the effective implementation of 5G, winning two national lots of 3.5GHz frequency, totaling 100MHz, for the period of 20 years. The position of the auctioned blocks will allow sharing agreements with national and regional players. In addition, the Company also acquired lots to expand 4G services. In all, TIM acquired 4 lots, with an offer of R$975.8 million.
|
Lot
|
Region
|
Band - Block
|
Proposal Value
|
Term
|
B3
|
National
|
3,5 GHz - 80 MHz
|
R$ 351 mln
|
20 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
D34
|
National
|
3,5 GHz - 20 MHz
|
R$ 80,3 mln
|
20 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
F6
|
South
|
2,3 GHz - 40 MHz
|
R$ 94,5 mln
|
20 years
|
|
(PR, SC, RS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F7
|
Southeast (RJ,
|
2,3 GHz - 40 MHz
|
R$ 450 mln
|
20 years
|
|
ES, MG)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The acquired bands have a set of obligations that must be met either with financial contributions or with the construction of mobile and fixed network infrastructure, as follows:
-
Financial obligations: Approximately R$2.1 billion to be contributed to EAF (Band Administrating Company) in two equal installments, the first in April and the second in August 2022. EAF will be responsible for implementing project PAIS (Interconnected and Sustainable Amazon Program) and the Privative Federal
Network, as well as the cleaning and relocating the bands of that spectrum;
-
-
Infrastructure obligations: See attached table.
-
2.3GHz
-
-
Infrastructure obligations: Coverage of municipalities and locations without 4G in the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais (except sector 3 of the Plano Geral de Outorgas);
TIM's participation was guided by discipline in the allocation of resources, seeking to adapt the acquisition of radio frequency sub-bands to the industrial reality, and in preparation for the growth of the mobile data market that will continue to occur in 4G and will be further driven by 5G technology.
A pioneer in testing this new technology, with initiatives underway since 2019, the Company accumulates know-how and is already developing solutions in various segments of the economy, such as agribusiness, automotive industry, education, health, and entertainment. This leadership role will allow the company to start implementing the new network as soon as the auction results are ratified, following the schedule and commitments defined by Anatel. Among them, is the use of the Standalone - Release 16 standard, one of the most advanced in the world and for which TIM has strongly positioned itself since the beginning of the discussion about the best model to be adopted.
TIM reinforces its commitment to Brazil and will be ready with the new spectrum to support the 5G revolution that will bring great benefits to society.
TIM reiterates its intention to participate in the next day of the auction and reinforces that its presence will continue to be guided by discipline in the allocation of resources.
Rio de Janeiro, November 5, 2021.
TIM S.A.
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Attachment
Infrastructure Obligations Table
