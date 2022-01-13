Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan denied parole by California governor

Newsom made the announcement after a California review board in August recommended Sirhan be released from prison, subject to review by a legal board and by the governor himself. He had previously been denied parole 15 times.

Outlining his decision in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times, Newsom said he disagreed with the Board of Parole Hearings finding that Sirhan, 77, was suitable for parole.

"After carefully reviewing the case, including records in the California State Archives, I have determined that Sirhan has not developed the accountability and insight required to support his safe release into the community," Newsom wrote.

Sirhan was convicted of gunning down Kennedy, 42, in the kitchen pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968.

The shooting occurred minutes after the U.S. senator and former U.S. attorney general gave his victory speech after winning the California Democratic primary. Kennedy died the next day.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Grant McCool)