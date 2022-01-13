Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan denied parole by California governor

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  TIM S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/13 04:07:53 pm
12.71 BRL   +1.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 865 M 865 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 30 230 M 5 488 M 5 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float -
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,49 BRL
Average target price 18,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-5.02%5 437
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.87%224 371
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.08%138 987
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.83%110 081
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.11%102 285
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.74%86 785