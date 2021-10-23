Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
Saudi Arabia, world's biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

10/23/2021 | 12:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Aramco tanks and oil pipe at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal

RIYADH (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday.

The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct. 31 - Nov. 12, that hopes to agree on deeper emissions cuts to tackle global warming.

Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, has yet to announce nationally determined contributions (NDCs) - goals for individual states under global efforts to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The United States and the EU want Saudi Arabia to join a global initiative on slashing emissions of methane by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will attend a wider Middle East green summit Riyadh is hosting on Monday.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by more than 4% of global contributions through initiatives including generating 50% of its energy needs from renewables by 2030 and planting billions of trees in the desert state.

It has yet to set a net-zero goal. Fellow Gulf OPEC producer the United Arab Emirates earlier this month announced a plan for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Despite the renewables push and moves to improve energy efficiency, Saudi Arabia has been criticised for acting too slowly, with Climate Action Tracker giving it the lowest possible ranking of "critically insufficient".

The kingdom's economy remains heavily reliant on oil income as economic diversification lags ambitions set out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi officials have argued the world will continue to need Saudi crude for decades to come.

And experts say it is too early to tell what the impact of Saudi's nascent solar and wind projects will be. Its first renewable energy plant opened in April and its first wind farm began generating power in August.

Megaprojects, such as futuristic city NEOM, also incorporate green energy plans including a $5 billion hydrogen plant, and Saudi state-linked entities are pivoting to green fundraising.

Some investors have expressed concerns over the kingdom's carbon footprint. Others say Saudi Arabia emits the least carbon per barrel of oil and that de facto ruler Prince Mohammed is serious about economic diversification.

    "Obviously the carbon footprint is an issue. However, we would highlight that realistically carbon is going to be slow to phase out, and oil is here for some time yet," Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management said in emailed comments.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; additional reporting Raya Jalabi in Dubai; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Yousef Saba


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 049 M 3 196 M 3 196 M
Net income 2021 2 217 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2021 4 006 M 709 M 709 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 28 735 M 5 001 M 5 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 246
Free-Float 33,3%
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,87 BRL
Average target price 18,92 BRL
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-18.98%5 127
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.75%221 041
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.20%135 232
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.75%129 052
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%99 288
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.62%91 191