  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  TIM S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/04
12.82 BRL   +1.50%
Storm leaves thousands trapped on Virginia highway

01/04/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Financials
Sales 2021 18 152 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2021 4 780 M 840 M 840 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 31 029 M 5 466 M 5 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,82 BRL
Average target price 18,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-2.51%5 393
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.92%220 131
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.56%123 687
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.67%116 105
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.37%96 812
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.51%88 624