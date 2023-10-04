TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

Agreement regarding the Adjusted Closing Price for the acquisition Oi's mobile assets

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44 and, in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on September 19, 2022, October 3, 2022 and October 4, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Arbitration Court approved an agreement in relation to the Post-Closing Adjustment (as defined in the Contract), entered into between the Company, Telefônica Brasil S.A. and Claro S.A. ("Buyers"), and otherwise, Oi S.A. - In Judicial Recovery ("Seller" and, together with the Buyer, the "Parties") ("Agreement"), as a way of putting an end to the controversy and the arbitration procedure related to the Post-Closing Adjustment. The final price for the UPI Mobile Assets portion attributed to the Company, considering the Post-Closing Adjustment negotiated in the Agreement, was R$ 6.68 billion, taking as reference the closing date ("TIM Adjusted Final Price").

Taking into account the TIM Adjusted Final Price, the Company redeemed a portion corresponding to half of the amount that had been deposited in court and subsequently transferred to the Arbitration Court (equivalent to approximately R$ 317 million on the closing date, updated by 100% variation of the CDI index until the judicial deposit and also with interest and/or monetary update, applicable until the date of the respective redemption), and the remaining amount was withdrawn by the Seller as part of the purchase price of the UPI Mobile Assets attributed to the Company.

As a result of the agreement, all pending issues and disputes between the Company and Oi in relation to the acquisition of UPI Mobile Assets will be ended, including the arbitration procedure for discussing the Post-Closing Adjustment and the procedural incident that ordered the judicial deposit of the Amount Withheld.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about material facts related to the matter, in accordance with CVM Resolution No. 44 and applicable legislation.

October 04, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Alberto Mario Griselli

Chief Executive Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

