  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TIM S A : Anatel Grants Prior Consent for Transfer of Control of OI's Mobile Telephony Activities

01/31/2022 | 05:08pm EST
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

Mr. Alberto Mario Griselli appointed as CEO of TIM S.A.

TIM S.A., ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, and in continuity with the Material Fact published on January 21st, 2022, communicates that today its Board of Directors ("Company's Board") accepted the resignation of Mr. Pietro Labriola from the positions of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and board member of the Company.

The Company's Board has subsequently appointed Mr. Alberto Mario Griselli to replace Mr. Labriola in both the CEO and board member positions effectively immediately. Mr. Griselli's election to the Company's Board needs to be confirmed by the next Annual General Meeting of TIM.

The position of Chief Revenue Officer ("CRO") previously held by Mr. Griselli will become temporarily vacant, and the CEO will accumulate its responsibilities.

Mr. Griselli holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from La Sapienza University in Rome and an FMBA from Columbia University. With more than 20-year experience in the telecom sector, he held relevant positions such as Vice President for LatAm at TIMwe, a global provider of mobile engagement solutions for telecommunication operators, and Managing Director for Latam at Value Partners, a management consulting firm. Mr. Griselli has held the CRO position at TIM since July 30th, 2019.

The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Labriola for his commitment and dedication in performing his duties throughout his terms of office as COO (Chief Operating Officer) and CEO, delivering exceptional results. Finally, TIM congratulates Mr. Labriola for his appointment as CEO of TIM SpA and wishes him success in his new position.

Rio de Janeiro, 31 de janeiro de 2022.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
