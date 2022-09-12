Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-12 pm EDT
12.69 BRL   -0.78%
05:50pTIM S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
08/25TRANSCRIPT : TIM S.A. - Special Call
CI
08/22TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

09/12/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs that its Board of Directors approved today, September 12th, 2022, the distribution of R$ 480,000,000.00 (four hundred and eighty million reais) as Interest on Shareholders' Equity.

Payment will be made in two installments, the first to be paid until October 31st, 2022 in the amount of R$ 235,000,000.00 (two hundred and thirty-five million reais), the second to be paid until January 31st, 2023 in the amount of R$ 245,000,000.00 (two hundred and forty and five million reais), without the application of any monetary restatement index, and September 21st, 2022 is the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values. Thus, the shares acquired after that date will be ex- Interest on Shareholders' Equity rights.

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Payment date

Gross value per share

Total amount

10/31/2022

0.097097931

235,000,000.00

01/31/2023

0.101229758

245,000,000.00

Total

0.198327689

480,000,000.00

The amount per share is estimated and may be modified as a result of the disposal of treasury shares to attend the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan. In this case, the Company will issue a new Notice to the Shareholders informing the final amount per share.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

  1. 15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.
  2. The shareholders mentioned above must prove this condition, within the legal term, by means of an exemption letter, which should be sent first to the electronic address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br- and, subsequently, the hard copy should be mailed to Banco Bradesco S/A - Cidade de Deus, s/n, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP - CEP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo - Departamento de Ações e custódia - Escrituração de Ativos.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

  1. The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;
  2. Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A;
  3. Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and
  4. Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address informed on item 2.2.

Rio de Janeiro, September 12th, 2022.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Classificado como Público

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIM S.A.
05:50pTIM S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
08/25TRANSCRIPT : TIM S.A. - Special Call
CI
08/22TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
08/16TIM S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
08/10TIM S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS END OF THE TERM AND RESULT OF THE EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT T..
PU
08/08TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
08/05EXCLUSIVE : Deezer to begin German expansion using Brazil, France model - CEO
RE
08/02TIM S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.01.2022
PU
08/02TRANSCRIPT : TIM S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/02TIM S A : MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 126 M 4 126 M 4 126 M
Net income 2022 1 724 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2022 16 308 M 3 185 M 3 185 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 30 956 M 6 046 M 6 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 9 156
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,79 BRL
Average target price 18,24 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-2.74%6 003
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-18.71%177 396
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%139 623
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.62%98 321
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.94%97 592
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-37.74%64 887