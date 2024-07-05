TIM S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ / ME) 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEMBER RESIGNATION

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976, the provisions of CVM Resolution 44 and Article 26 of the Novo Mercado Regulation, informs its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that:

Mrs. Elisabetta Paola Romano presented to the Company her resignation from the position of member of the Board of Directors, with effect from July 04th, 2024.

Due to the resignation above, the Board of Directors will timely appoint a replacement for the referred position.

TIM expresses its gratitude to Mrs. Elisabetta Paola Romano for her commitment and dedication in performing her duties at the Company and wishes success in her new professional path.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about the relevant updates related to its leadership, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44 and applicable legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, July 05, 2024

TIM S.A.

Alberto Mario Griselli

Chief Executive Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

