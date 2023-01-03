TIM S A : CONFIRMED FOR THE 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE ISE PORTFOLIO - Form 6-K

TIM CONFIRMED FOR THE 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE ISE PORTFOLIO

TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) announces its maintenance in the select group of companies that comprise the Corporate Sustainability Index - ISE of B3, for the fifteenth consecutive year. TIM is the company in the telecommunications sector which remains longer in the ISE portfolio.

ISE evaluation process considers numerous topics, ranging from indicators such as energy consumption and diversity of the workforce to economic-financial, governance and transparency aspects. TIM stood out in its commitment to promote diversity and inclusion, innovation and technology, engagement with stakeholders, leadership engagement with sustainability and ethics, and fighting corruption.

The participation in the portfolio highlights TIM shares among the investment options in a scenario where more and more investors are aligned with ESG practices and looking for companies with this commitment.

The new portfolio, in force from January 2023, consists of 70 companies from 37 economic sectors, totaling R$ 2 trillion in market value, which represents around 54% of the total value of companies listed on the B3.

Rio de Janeiro, January 2nd, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer