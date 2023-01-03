Advanced search
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2023-01-02 pm EST
11.98 BRL   -3.39%
2022TIM S.A.(BOVESPA:TIMS3) added to Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
2022Barclays Trims Price Target on TIM to $16 From $16.50, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
2022TIM S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
TIM S A : CONFIRMED FOR THE 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE ISE PORTFOLIO - Form 6-K

01/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
TIM CONFIRMED FOR THE 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE ISE PORTFOLIO

TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) announces its maintenance in the select group of companies that comprise the Corporate Sustainability Index - ISE of B3, for the fifteenth consecutive year. TIM is the company in the telecommunications sector which remains longer in the ISE portfolio.

ISE evaluation process considers numerous topics, ranging from indicators such as energy consumption and diversity of the workforce to economic-financial, governance and transparency aspects. TIM stood out in its commitment to promote diversity and inclusion, innovation and technology, engagement with stakeholders, leadership engagement with sustainability and ethics, and fighting corruption.

The participation in the portfolio highlights TIM shares among the investment options in a scenario where more and more investors are aligned with ESG practices and looking for companies with this commitment.

The new portfolio, in force from January 2023, consists of 70 companies from 37 economic sectors, totaling R$ 2 trillion in market value, which represents around 54% of the total value of companies listed on the B3.

Rio de Janeiro, January 2nd, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 557 M 4 042 M 4 042 M
Net income 2022 1 842 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2022 15 305 M 2 870 M 2 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 28 996 M 5 437 M 5 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 675
Free-Float 33,3%
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-3.95%5 437
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.00%165 473
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.00%141 634
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.59%100 318
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.00%99 195
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.05%54 700