TIM S A : Closing of the FiberCo transaction with IHS

Closing of the FiberCo transaction with IHS.

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with the provisions of CVM resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, in continuity with the Notice to the Market released on December 10th, 2020, the Material Fact of March 4th, 2021 and Material Fact of May 5th, 2021, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that it concluded the agreement described in the last Material Fact disclosed ("Transaction"), entered into between TIM S.A. and IHS Fiber Brasil - Cessão de Infraestruturas Ltda. ("IHS Brasil"), with the purpose of acquiring equity interest in FiberCo Soluções de Infraestrutura S.A. ("FiberCo"), a company incorporated by TIM for the segregation of its network assets and the provision of infrastructure services.

After the prior consent granted by ANATEL (National Telecommunications Agency) on November 04th, 2021 and considering the approval granted by CADE (Administrative Council of Economic Defense) on July 02nd, 2021, the process of regulatory authorizations for the conclusion of the Agreement was completed.

IHS Brasil is a subsidiary of IHS Holding Limited ("IHS"; NYSE: IHS), a large and diversified telecommunications infrastructure provider, focused on emerging markets and operating in nine countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. In addition to having more than 30,500 towers, IHS seeks the expansion of the value chain in infrastructure services.

As a result of the Transaction closing, IHS Brasil now holds fifty-one percent (51%) of FiberCo's share capital, with the remaining forty-nine percent (49%) under the control of TIM. The relationship between the partners will be regulated by a shareholders' agreement entered into between the parties as of today.

FiberCo will begin operations with approximately 15,000 km of secondary fiber network, covering, approximately 6.41 million homes passed, 3.5 million in FTTH2 and 3.4 million in FTTC3, which constitute the initial basis of assets transferred by TIM. The homes connected are approximately 700 thousand over which FiberCo will provide operation and maintenance services to TIM. In addition, about 140 employees are being transferred to FiberCo, and other assets and contracts, all exclusively related to the perimeter of their activities.

In this context and after the price adjustment provided for in the final documents, the Transaction includes a total amount of R$ 1.68 billion divided into a primary component of R$ 0.58 billion, destined to FiberCo's cash, and a secondary component of R$1.10 billion to be paid to TIM.

Total households considering an overlap in coverage between FTTH and FTTC of about 570 thousand homes. Fiber-To-The-Cabinet Fiber-To-The-Cabinet

