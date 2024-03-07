Capital Market Day 2024
TIM Brasil
Alberto Griselli - CEO TIM Brasil
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Improvement of macroeconomic conditions supports industry growth
Market outlook (1)
Brazil's encouraging macro-outlook reduces risks
and supports sector's positive momentum
GDP
Modest but steady growth for the next 3
years (+2% p.y. on average)
Inflation
Downward trend towards central bank
target at 3.5% p.y.
Interest
Cuts totaling 325 bps until '26 to reach
Rate
8.5% p.y.
Below 5 BRL in '24, around 5 BRL in '25
FX Rate
and '26
(1) 2024-2026 macroeconomic projection source: Focus BCB (02/23/2024)
Brazil's telecom sector offers great opportunities
for an agile player like TIM Brasil
5 3 players
rollout started with market
Mobile
market with a much more
balanced competitive
offering opportunities for data
stance
monetization
Fragmented market with
Migration to FTTH is still
Broadband
regional players increased
underway offering
competition levels
opportunities
A new market that needs to be
shaped offer huge opportunities as B2B IoT we close Brazil's infrastructure gap
Telecom market
2
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
TIM Brasil is enjoying the new environment, over-delivering the promises made to the market and outperforming LatAm peers
Service
Revenue (1)
EBITDA (1)
CAPEX (1)
OpFCF (1,2)
Shareholder
Remuneration
SHORT-TERM TARGETS (2023)
High single-digit
growth YoY
Low double-digit
growth YoY
- 20% on net revenue
Double-digit
growth YoY
>R$ 2.9bn
2023 RESULTS
(ACHIEVED)
+10.7% YoY
+14.2% YoY
18.9%
+58.2% YoY
R$ 1.6bn as IoC
R$ 1.3bn as Dividends
- Outperforming peers all around (3)
- Fastest top line and service
- revenues growth
- Fastest EBITDA annual growth
- and highest margin
- Highest annual growth for
- OpFCF
- #Among LatAm Top Dividend
- Yield players
All figures refer to TIM S.A
(1) Normalized Figures (2) EBITDA AL (after the payment of leases) minus CAPEX (3) Peers: Vivo, AMX, Millicom, Entel
3
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Crafting the next generation TIM with a well-defined strategy
MOBILE
B2B
BROADBAND
EFFICIENCY
Most preferred operator
Shaping a new market
Profitable growth
Intrinsic for the business
Cash cow with
Exponential growth
Selective approach,
Strict discipline in capital
increasing returns
opportunity
keeping our options open
allocation and expenditure
PEOPLE, SOCIETY AND ENVIRONMENT
We develop our business, driven by People, Society and Environment
4
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Brazilian mobile market is healthier than ever before supporting a more for more strategy
New market dynamics
Valued-based competition increasingly more relevant than volume-based
One of the few large
markets with 5 to 3
consolidation
Market rationality with valued-based competition
Quality perception is the # 1 attribute (1) used to
choose a mobile operator
Service essentiality
High penetration with enrooted impact in daily lives
97% of internet users access it via a mobile device
79% of banking transactions done through mobile (2)
Usage opportunity
Low data usage compared to other countries
GB/month per connection, 2023 (3)
5
6
11 12
17
17
33
Price affordability
Local cost of 1GB mobile data vs. 1 Big Mac (2022)
Percentage of 1GB of mobile data per 1 Big Mac in local currency (4,5)
4% 11%
15%
17%
32%
86%
109%
(1) Internal image survey, Q2 '23 (2) Banking Economics Report 2022, Brazilian Central Bank (3) GSMA Data Traffic, Mobile Connection, 2023
(4) McKinsey data base
5
(5) The Economist
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Uniquely positioned to become the most preferred operator
The best value proposition in a
value driven
Best Service
+8.1pp
providing the
best customer
Improving clients
experience
Digital Interactions (1)
YoY in 2023
Best in class in all resolution rankings
(PROCON-SP,
Reclame Aqui and
Anatel) (2)
+43%
Improvement of Human
Interaction NPS in Call
Center YoY in Q4 '23
market
Best Network
1st
from structural
gap to
Operator to cover all
competitive
5,570 cities in Brazil
advantage
with 4G
The MOST
The BEST 5G
awarded(3) network:
Coverage
1. Network Consistency
#1 in 5G (4): 7.8k
Quality Index (ECQ)
sites in 209 cities
2. 1st place in 7 of the 13
covered (Dec. '23)
items evaluated
Best Offer innovative
offerings and
First and only
1st in LatAm to launch a
Strategic partnership
Offering health
partnerships
operator in Brazil
trial offer, encouraging
where recharges gives
services through
to embed Apple
the usage of the best 5G
cashback to be used in
"Cartão de Todos"
One on its plans
network
"Zé Delivery" app
partnership
(1) Includes interactions in app and bot (2) Sources: Procon-SP (Click here), Reclame Aqui (Click here) and Anatel (Click here) (3) Sources: Teletime (Click here) and Tudocelular (Click here)
6
(4) Source: Teleco 2023 (Click here)
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Shaping a new B2B market, leveraging our pioneer stance enabling the next wave of productivity for key industries
Brazil's infrastructure
Our B2B strategy focuses
gap offers a compelling
on IoT, while upholding
business opportunity
traditional services
<20%
IoT
On-going
Connectivity Solutions
(HW, SW and services)
of the territory with
network coverage (1)
Starting
>90%
4x
2022
2027
of population covered (1)
IoT revenue growth in
Under
Construction
the next five years (2)
Examples of mapped use-cases
1. IoT Connectivity
Mobile Coverage
Private Network
2A. IoT Solutions beyond Connectivity
Smart Precision Herd
lighting agriculture management
2B. IoT Solutions beyond Connectivity
(5G based)
Autonomous
Video surveillance
Operations
& Analytics
(1) Source: ANATEL (Click here) (2) OMIDIA Cellular IoT Market Tracker H1 '22, 2022-2027
7
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Our expansion is being fueled by the significant market growth
potential to be unlocked across key verticals
Our achievements
Market potential to explore
16.6m ha
350m ha
Agribusiness
Current planted area
Total planted and
with TIM connectivity
farming area (1)
>4.7k km
55k km
Logistics
Roads under concession
Highways being auctioned
with TIM connectivity
for mandatory connectivity
in a total of 1.7m km of roads
150K
>15m
Utilities
Installed smart light
poles in PPP(2) for street
poles from TIM
lighting until 2026
B2B contracted
~R$ 425m
Accumulated over the last 2 years
revenues
As pioneers, we have compelling reasons to persist in this direction,
molding this emerging market
…generating growth with incremental OpFCF margin and positive social impact to the countryside of Brazil
Projects' social impacts:
Coverage of 349 public schools,
101 health units, 1.3m rural residents
(1) Source: IBGE, press clipping, CNI
(2) Public-private partnership
8
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
There is a noteworthy potential for broadband expansion, with TIM having the best value proposition
Market opportunity
~2% share (1) of ~R$ 40bn market
~2% share (2) of ~47m clients' market
~11% CAGR (3) Growing at the same pace of other large Telcos
TIM Brasil has ROOM to accelerate growth if the conditions are right
Best value proposition
Best offer with the highest speed and best streaming content
Best service with NPS leadership (4) and #1 in OpenSignal consistent quality index
Distinct positioning driving to the highest ARPU (5)
TIM Brasil is READY to accelerate at the right moment
(1) Internal Data (2) Teleco, Dec. '23 (3) All figures refer to TIM S.A (4) Anatel, 2023 (5) Internal Analysis considering main operators Vivo, Claro and Oi
9
TIM Brasil Capital Market Day 2024
Broadband market still fragmented and competitive with convergence never becoming a killer application
Fragmented 8k market with
formal regional players
Incentives for regional
players results in over 26 different market share leaders in Brazilian area codes…(1)
…triggering strong pressure on price per Mbps
and driving a declining trend for FTTH ARPU (2)
Broadband market share:
Non-integrated
Integrated
players: 63%
players: 37%
3-play offer cost:
Average Income representation
Broadband Mobile
TV
of the convergent offer price (%) (3)
+
+
=
R$ 270
16.6% share
of income (3)
Convergence helps churn,
but so does content add-ons
(1) Source: TELECO ("Líderes em Banda Larga Fixa", Aug'23 - Click here) (2) Considering past 6 months (3) Considering the entire population, without filtering by age or work situation
10
