TIM S A : Conference Call 4Q21 Transcription

4Q21 RESULTS CONFERENCE TIM S.A. FEBRUARY 24th, 2022

Pietro Labriola - Telecom Italia - CEO Pietro Labriola - Telecom Italia (CEO) - Hi everyone, I am back to share a few words with you. First, I want to thank all the team in Brazil. During the years, wonderful years, I served as CEO and CIO. I could count on great teams, fully committed and focused on delivering what we were promising internally and externally to all stakeholders. 2021 results were no different. We accomplished all the goals we set ourselves to pursue. You will hear from Alberto Griselli, my friend and the new CEO, how our financial and ESG guidance were met in a year still full of uncertainties and impact from the pandemic. Although my cycle in Brazil is closing for now, as CEO of the Group I will continue supporting the strategy and the operation in Brazil. I am convinced we will make TIM the preferred operator in Brazil for all stakeholders, clients, employees and investors. Initiatives like Oi's acquisition, the customer platform partnership and the revolution in the customer experience give me this certainty. So for now it is a farewell. I am leaving you in the capable hands of Alberto and his team. Still I will always remain available to discuss the future of TIM Brasil, a great future. Alberto, now it is up to you. Good luck and I will miss all of you. Alberto Griselli - TIM S.A. - CEO Alberto Griselli - CEO - Thank you Pietro for the confidence and support during the past three years. I will lead this company to carry on your legacy and further advance the development of TIM Brasil. Good morning everyone, thank you for attending our results conference call. As Pietro just mentioned, this last year was still full of uncertainties and impacts from the COVID pandemic. Also the macro environment is not helping, on the contrary; inflation for example impacts our costs and reduces the available income of our clients. Despite that we managed to post strong numbers reaching all our targets. Our strong execution continues to make a difference and led us to post solid results in 4Q and close the year at a healthy speed. Our mobile strategy from volume to value continues to pay off. ARPU grew 6% YoY in 2021, with service revenues expanding mid-single-digit versus 2020. EBITDA also grew mid-single-digit, which 2 Classificado como Público

helped us expand our operating free cash flow by 1 billion BRL and reach more than 6 billion in total. In 2021 we launched the Ampli partnership while maintaining a robust commercial pace with C6. All in all we closed 2021 above our target of 100 million BRL for customer platform revenue. In 4Q we had two important events: the 5G auction where the outcome was very favorable to the sector and TIM; and we also had the closing of the deal with IHS. So now we are getting the company up and running to help us re-accelerate in residential broadband. We are also delivering remarkable evolution in our infrastructure projects. Journey to cloud is proceeding well and is already helping us improve customer experience; and we successfully prepared our network to receive the customers from the deal with Oi. We will have the chance to talk more about the transaction in the second section of our presentation. 2021 meant remarkable achievement in the ESG arena. We reached 100% of our energy coming from renewable sources and a 95, 94% reduction in direct and indirect emissions. We took a leading position in diversity initiatives through the Mulheres Positivas partnership and implementing employability programs for minorities. We were included in the New Diversity Indexes and maintain our position in the B3 Sustainability Index. Detailing our revenue dynamics, in 2021 we took positive mobile and fixed service contributions with all significant lines improving. Mobile service revenues grew 4.7% YoY, while fixed service was up almost 9%, consolidating our service revenues expansion at 5%. Postpaid customer platform and TIM Live were the elements driving this performance. Postpaid revenues closed 2021 representing almost 60% of our service revenues and growing 5.4% during the year versus 2020; customer platform totaled nearly 120 million BRL, becoming a relevant contributor to growth. Despite the challenges in the second half of the year, TIM Live continued to support revenues expansion: it rose almost 15% during 2021. Those results once again show that our choice to focus on a value strategy is working well. We have been outperforming our peers in mobile ARPU dynamics for many quarters: our ARPU reached 26.4 BRL, following a 6% rise during 2021. 3 Classificado como Público

At the same time we reduced voluntary churn in postpaid, which also has improved postpaid net additions. It is worth highlighting that we sustain our offer differentiation through innovations and go-to-market changes, while reinforcing our positioning. We are reinforcing our well-known and long connection with the Music TIM and we are back to sponsoring large events and festivals. In TIM Live we were also able to improve ARPU by approximately 4%, while the customer base grew more than 6% YoY, with FTTH being the key adoption driver. It is essential to highlight the transition to a new rollout model renting instead of building. We expect that utilizing specialized network companies will produce an acceleration of coverage. Still under broadband services, we started to experience a more conflicted competition environment since the beginning of 2H. In our case we are trying to differentiate by launching ultrafast download and upload speeds with new content. Finally, we were granted recognition for the best video and videoconference experience now being featured in our new commercial AD campaign. We also improved NPS metrics reducing Anatel's complaints and ranked first in the satisfaction ranking from resolutions given to customers' demands at Anatel. Those were the outcomes of a strategy based upon offer differentiation and customer experience. I have just mentioned the customer platform initiatives are proving to be an exciting opportunity. They also have differentiated our offers and improved our value proposition to customers. A quick recap of our strategy: The framework is composed of models of partnership: the strategic partnership, where cap fees an equity stakes remunerate TIM; and the commercial ones, where we are remunerated monetarily per video, music and clicks for advertising campaigns in our intelligent services. Both models leverage TIM insights and TIM ads platform to target the suitable clusters inside our base and impact them through channels within their journey as a TIM client. Under this framework we are already operating in some verticals with robust results. As mentioned before, with some 120 million BRL in revenues in 2021, the contribution for mobile advertising and financial and education services, we earned subscription bonuses equivalent to an equity stake of 4.4% in C6 Bank; we also doubled our enrollment rate for undergrad and open courses sequentially to reach more than 50,000 students total; our audience for mobile advertising surpassed 27 million people, which gives us the ability to engage with them in multiple forms. 4 Classificado como Público