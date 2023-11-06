ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE

3rd Quarter 2023 Report

ESG Journey

TIM has a long history of integrating aspects known today as ESG (environmental, social and governance) into its corporate culture and business. TIM's pioneering spirit and leadership in these issues has been publicly acknowledged for more than a decade. For 15 years, the company has been part of the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), being the longest-listed company in the sector.

Since 2011, TIM has been listed on the B3 Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance in the Brazil Stock Exchange, besides being the first and unique Telco to be awarded by the Pró-Ética Seal from the Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General ("CGU").

As a signatory to the Global Compact since 2008 and UN Women since 2021, TIM promotes projects related to the Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG") and recognizes the rights to data privacy, safe internet, access to information and freedom of expression as essential and unnegotiable.

TIM has become a reference in promoting diversity and inclusion both nationally and internationally, with goals, commitments, and implementation of various initiatives on the themes of gender, race, LGBTI+ people, generations, people with disabilities, among others. In 2021, the Company became the 1st Brazilian operator to be part of the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, occupying the 1st position in Telecom at a global level, a distinction it maintained in 2022 and 2023, also appearing as one of the ten four best companies in the world.

TIM was also the 1st Brazilian operator to win the GSMA's Diversity in Tech international award, which recognizes worldwide organizations with practices in favor of equality, diversity and human rights in the technology sector. In 2023, TIM will again be part of Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, which brings together companies from 45 countries, only 16 of which are Brazilian. TIM is ranked the best company in Latin America in gender equity and 7th globally.

In the constant quest to build healthier, more inclusive and collaborative work environments, where people can be proud of themselves and achieve even better results, TIM was awarded the Top Employers Brasil seal for the second year in a row. This year, the company was also ranked 12th among the Best Companies to Work for in the country by Great Place to Work (GPTW) and has been a member of B3's GPTW Index since January.

The experience accumulated along this ESG journey culminated in significant advances in governance, with the creation of the ESG Committee, under the Board of Directors, in 2020. This body's main focus is to define and monitor TIM's ESG Plan, which covers short, medium and long-term goals for key topics in corporate sustainability, updated annually.