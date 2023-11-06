ESG Report
3rd Quarter 2023
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
ESG Journey
TIM has a long history of integrating aspects known today as ESG (environmental, social and governance) into its corporate culture and business. TIM's pioneering spirit and leadership in these issues has been publicly acknowledged for more than a decade. For 15 years, the company has been part of the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), being the longest-listed company in the sector.
Since 2011, TIM has been listed on the B3 Novo Mercado, the highest level of corporate governance in the Brazil Stock Exchange, besides being the first and unique Telco to be awarded by the Pró-Ética Seal from the Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General ("CGU").
As a signatory to the Global Compact since 2008 and UN Women since 2021, TIM promotes projects related to the Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG") and recognizes the rights to data privacy, safe internet, access to information and freedom of expression as essential and unnegotiable.
TIM has become a reference in promoting diversity and inclusion both nationally and internationally, with goals, commitments, and implementation of various initiatives on the themes of gender, race, LGBTI+ people, generations, people with disabilities, among others. In 2021, the Company became the 1st Brazilian operator to be part of the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, occupying the 1st position in Telecom at a global level, a distinction it maintained in 2022 and 2023, also appearing as one of the ten four best companies in the world.
TIM was also the 1st Brazilian operator to win the GSMA's Diversity in Tech international award, which recognizes worldwide organizations with practices in favor of equality, diversity and human rights in the technology sector. In 2023, TIM will again be part of Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, which brings together companies from 45 countries, only 16 of which are Brazilian. TIM is ranked the best company in Latin America in gender equity and 7th globally.
In the constant quest to build healthier, more inclusive and collaborative work environments, where people can be proud of themselves and achieve even better results, TIM was awarded the Top Employers Brasil seal for the second year in a row. This year, the company was also ranked 12th among the Best Companies to Work for in the country by Great Place to Work (GPTW) and has been a member of B3's GPTW Index since January.
The experience accumulated along this ESG journey culminated in significant advances in governance, with the creation of the ESG Committee, under the Board of Directors, in 2020. This body's main focus is to define and monitor TIM's ESG Plan, which covers short, medium and long-term goals for key topics in corporate sustainability, updated annually.
100% of the energy consumed by TIM comes from
renewable sources
(with the purchase of clean energy certification)
Since 2013, TIM Institute has benefited more than
700,000 people in about 500 cities, in
all Brazilian states
For the 2nd consecutive year, TIM is selected as one of the most sustainable companies in the world by S&P's
Sustainability Yearbook
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
ESG Plan 2023-25 goals
Environmental
Governance
Being Net Zero* (scopes 1, 2 and 3)
Reduce scope 3* emissions by 47% (categories 1, 2 and 11)
Being a Carbon Neutral company (scopes 1 and 2)
Maintain 100% of energy consumption from renewable sources Increase data traffic eco-efficiency by 110%* (bit/Joule) Recycle at least 95% of solid waste
Maintain the level of employee engagement at least 82% (per year) Reach 40% of black people in the workforce
Have 35% women in leadership positions
Train 7,500 employees in digital skills
Train 99% of employees in ESG skills (per year)
Bringing 4G connectivity to all municipalities in Brazil
Achieve a 50 score on the National Consumer Mobile NPS (Net Promoter Score)
Maintain TIM on the Novo Mercado, Pró-Ética and ISE-B3
Maintain certifications ISO 14001, ISO 900 (network), ISO 9001 (billing), ISO 27001 e ISO 37001
2040
2030
2025
2025
2023
2025
- Base year 2019.
- Measured by Mercer Climate and Engagement Survey favorability index.
Commitment to Transparency
TIM has reported to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) - the largest database in the world on Greenhouse Gases related to Climate Change - since 2010 and publishes its GHG emissions in the Public Emissions Register of the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program. In 2022, TIM, through the TIM Group, joined the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), having its targets approved by the initiative, and aligned its approach to climate risks to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Since 2004, TIM has been presenting its sustainability performance through sustainability indicators and for 15 years has published reports according to the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). As of 2021, the Company will refer to this publication as the ESG Reportand reinforces its commitment to transparency and accountability to its stakeholders, organizing the report in the three pillars: Environmental, Social and Governance. Since 2009, TIM's reports have been assured by an independent third-party. In addition, every quarter, together with the financial information, the ESG Quarterly Reportis released, with the main highlights of the performance of its environmental, social, and governance indicators. Since 2022, TIM has also been publishing Issue Briefs, to give more visibility to its actions in the areas of biodiversity, risks related to climate change, data center efficiency, emerging risks, among others.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
Our main policies- such as the Corporate Social Responsibility, Human Rights, Diversity, Environmental, Climate Change, Supplier Relations, Risk Management, Anti-corruption, Safety & Occupational Health and Privacy Policies - are publicly available to the consultation of our stakeholders.
Founded in 2013, Instituto TIMhas a mission to democratize access to science, technology and innovation, in order to promote human development in Brazil. More than 700,000 people from all Brazilian states and the Federal District have been benefited by the education and inclusion projects of Instituto TIM, some of which were internationally awarded (i.e. Governarte Awards - BID 2015).
Due to its solid performance in ESG, TIM is part of national and international indexes and ratings such as the B3 Corporate Sustainability Index, Carbon Efficient Index(ICO2-B3), Brazil ESG Index (S&P/B3), Great Place to Work Index (IGPTW-B3), the BCP Brazil Climate Resilience Index (ICDPR-70), Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion, Gender Equality Index (GEI) of Bloomberg, FTSE4GOOD Emerging Markets, FTSE4GOOD Latin America, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders, MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders, TEVA ESG Women on the Board Index, seal Women on Board, among others, in addition to being certified by ISO 14001 standard (since 2010), ISO 9001 (since 2000) and ISO 37001 standard (since March 2021).
International recognition
In January 2023, for the second consecutive year TIM was considered one of the most sustainable companies in the world by S&P Global ESG, the organization responsible for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Once again the company was included in the 2023 Sustainability Yearbook for the evolution of its performance in the DJSI submission process.
TIM also came in 1st place among the companies in Latin America in the Bloomberg 2023 Gender Equality Index (GEI) and was placed 7th among the 484 companies selected from diverse sectors globally. With a score of 88.38, an eight point increase over the previous result, TIM was distinguished by the increased representativeness of women in the IT and Engineering work force, for its target for women leaders and for the reduction in the salary gap between men and women. Factors contributing to this performance included the project in support of mental health issues among female employees, training on unconscious biases for employees and leaders, the practice of recruiting women after periods out of work and support for organizations that promote gender equality.
TIM believes that its business enables positive impacts for people, society and the environment. The company works so that everyone can evolve together, with respect and courage, transforming technology into freedom.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
3rd Quarter 2023 highlights
- For the third year running, TIM has been recognized as the most diverse and inclusive operator in the world by the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. The index, which measures the performance of more than 15,000 publicly traded companies on issues of diversity, inclusion and career development, is part of the LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and is also one of the leading ESG data analysis companies for the financial market. In addition to achieving global leadership in the telecommunications sector, TIM was ranked fourth in the world.
- Listed on the recently launched IDIVERSA B3, TIM was the only operator in the telecommunications sector to be part of the first Brazilian stock exchange index to consider gender and race criteria when selecting the companies that will make up its portfolio. IDIVERSA B3 has 79 assets from 75 companies in ten economic sectors.
- TIM won the silver medal in the Best Company in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Best Company in Sustainability Reporting categories of the Corporate ESG Awards 2023, which brings together the best performing publicly traded companies in ESG areas in the world. This global recognition reinforces the company's commitment to building a more transparent, diverse and inclusive environment.
- TIM and the NGO Gerando Falcões, following their partnership to implement the first 5G favela in Brazil, are jointly launching another initiative with the aim of promoting productive inclusion and bringing more technology to Brazil's favelas. Part of the revenue generated by TIM Black plans will be donated to the institution's projects, which impact more than 5,000 communities in 25 states across the country and have a network of 1,100 NGOs.
- In conjunction with the Positive Women project, TIM has entered into a partnership with the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Women's Secretariat to increase the employability of 500,000 women by the end of 2024. The aim is to complement the training provided by the Women of Rio Program, which offers training courses in industry, commerce, entrepreneurship and technology, as well as language training.
- The eighth edition of Academic Working Capital (AWC), Instituto TIM's university entrepreneurship program, selected 20 projects in the call for proposals that ended in August. Among the approved initiatives are an artificial intelligence that improves shrimp farming in tanks, the tokenization of green areas for environmental conservation and a platform that connects animal rescue NGOs with potential adopters. The participants' training path, which began in September, will include face-to-face and online workshops, mentoring and financial support for the development of prototypes that will be presented at the Investment Fair, scheduled for April 2024, with the presence of angel investors.
- Instituto TIM, in partnership with the NGO One By One, has concluded another semester of the Exponential Education course, a technological education project aimed at children, young people and their families. Throughout the learning journey, students of varying ages had the opportunity to develop entrepreneurial skills using a variety of tools. As well as broadening the areas in which participants can work, the course improves different skills and encourages continuous improvement.
- TIM took part in Varanda de Nazaré, an artistic and cultural initiative conceived by singer Fafá de Belém to broaden the national view of Pará's culture. Also part of the program was the Varanda da Amazônia Forum, which had biodiversity as its central theme and COP 30 - which will take place in Belém in 2025
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
- as its inspiration, with the presence of representatives from the public and private sectors, such as TIM. As well as reinforcing 5G and 4G coverage in the city, TIM also set up a technology lounge at Estação das Docas, with virtual reality glasses that simulated the experience of the faithful in the processions through the streets of Belém during the Círio de Nazaré.
- With the aim of expanding its electronic waste collection program, TIM has signed a partnership with the Brazilian Association for the Recycling of Electronics and Electro-Electronics (ABREE). The operator, which already has collection boxes in more than 170 locations, such as its own stores and administrative buildings, aims with this initiative to expand the collectors to more places, including TIM's resale stores, shopping malls and retail stores. At these locations, disused cell phones and their accessories, chips, phone packaging, batteries and other portable equipment can be disposed of.
- TIM ended Q3 with 1,851 active biosites on its network. These structures, similar to a common pole, are a solution for densifying the mobile access network (antennas/towers) with a very low visual and urban impact, lower cost and quick installation. The project was awarded by the TeleSíntese Innovation Yearbook in the Telecom Service Operators category, competing against 150 other companies.
- As part of the evolution of the Distributed Generation project, TIM ended the 3rd quarter with 94 plants in operation. The project is responsible for supplying the network using renewable energy plants leased from partners. The company expects to have 100 units powering its operations in different states by the end of 2023, with a predominance of solar plants.
- TIM was the winner in the Technology and Telecommunications category of Exame's Best and Biggest. The award, which reached its 50th edition in 2023, recognizes the initiatives of Brazil's leading companies in their various sectors of activity. For the second year running, the company also won first place in the Conarec Award, in the Telecommunications sector, and in the Valor 1,000 Award, in the IT&Telecom category.
- With two success stories in the area of customer service, TIM received the Customer Smart 2023 Award for its strategy in handling requests and for reducing complaints on the Reclame Aqui website, as well as enhancing the experience of strategic customers.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
Shareholders information
The main activities carried out by the Company's Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees, and by Fiscal Council in the 3rd Quarter 2023 are presented below:
Most relevant activities of TIM S.A.'s corporate bodies
Board of Directors
10 members, 4 independents (40%)
30% female representation Meetings: 3 | 97% attendance
Fiscal Coucil
3 effective members and 3 alternate members, all independent Meetings: 3 | 100% attendance
Statutory Audit Committee 3 members, all independent 33% female representation Meetings: 3 | 100% attendance
Control and Risks Committee
5 members, 2 independents (40%)
20% female representation Meetings: 2 | 100% attendance
Compesation Committee
3 members, 1 independent (33%) Meetings: 1 | 100% attendance
Environmental, Social & Governance Committee 5 members, 2 independents (40%)
20% female representation Meetings: 1 | 100% attendance
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
Most relevant activities of Board Directors:
- Acknowledged on the activities carried out by the Compensation Committee; o Acknowledged on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee; o Acknowledged on the activities carried out by the Control and Risks Committee;
- Acknowledged on the Company's Quarterly Financial Report ("ITRs") for the 2nd quarter of 2023, dated as of June 30th, 2023;
-
Acknowledged the Company's Informe de Governança Corporativa; o Acknowledged about Cyber Security;
o Approved the proposal for the 2023 grants of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("Plan"); o Approved on the composition of the Board of Directors and its advisory committees;
o Acknowledged on the activities carried out by the Environmental, Social & Governance Committee;
- Acknowledged on the status of the Adjustment of Conduct Term between the Company and ANATEL - National Agency of Telecommunications;
- Approved the payment proposal of the Company's interest on shareholders' equity ("JSCP");
-
Ratified the Price Adjustment Dispute Settlement Instrument, signed on September 4th, 2023, executed between the Company, Telefônica Brasil S.A. and Claro S.A. ("Buyers"), and, on the other side, Oi Móvel S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial, succeeded by Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial
("Seller"), to settle all disputes related to the Price Adjustment related to the acquisition by the
Buyers of the assets, rights and obligations that make up the UPI Ativos Móveis sold by the Seller.
Most relevant activities of the Fiscal Council:
- Acknowledged the Tax, Regulatory, Civel and Labour contingencies;
- Evaluated the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 2nd quarter of 2023, dated as of June 30th, 2023;
-
Acknowledged on the information provided by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY") on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 2nd quarter of 2023, dated as of
June 30th, 2023;
- Evaluated the payment proposal of the Company's interest on shareholders' equity ("JSCP");
- Acknowledged about the independent auditor's work plan and methodology for monitoring SOx Controls; and
- Acknowledged about Cyber Security.
Most relevant activities of the Statutory Audit Committee:
- Supervised and evaluated the activities carried out by the Internal Audit;
- Evaluated of the Company's Semi-Annual Internal Control System (ICRMS);
- Analyzed and evaluated of the reports received by the Whistleblowing Channel;
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE
3rd Quarter 2023 Report
-
Supervised and evaluated the activities carried out by the Risk & Compliance area; o Followed up and supervised the Independent Auditors' activities;
o Evaluated the Company's Informe de Governança Corporativa;
o Acknowledged the Tax, Regulatory, Civil and Labor contingencies;
- Evaluated the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 2nd quarter of 2023, dated as of June 30th, 2023;
-
Acknowledged on the information provided by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY") on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 2nd quarter of 2023, dated as of
June 30th, 2023;
- Evaluated of the proposal for amendment of the Internal Audit Internal Rules;
- Acknowledged about Enterprise Risk Management ("ERM") and the status of the Company's Operating Risk Management ("ORM");
- Evaluated related parties agreements;
- Evaluated the Company's Monthly Financial Report for July, 2023;
- Followed up on the supply of services' agreements provided by Audit's Companies;
- Followed up on the supply of services' agreements of consultancy by independent auditors; and o Evaluated on the payment proposal of the Company's interest on shareholders' equity ("JSCP").
Most relevant activities of the Risk and Control Committee:
- Supervised and evaluated the activities carried out by the Internal Audit;
- Evaluated of the Company's Semi-Annual Internal Control System (ICRMS);
- Analyzed and evaluated of the reports received by the Whistleblowing Channel;
- Supervised and evaluated the activities carried out by the Risk & Compliance area; and o Evaluated of the proposal for amendment of the Internal Audit Internal Rules;
- Acknowledged about Enterprise Risk Management ("ERM") and the status of the Company's Operating Risk Management ("ORM").
Most relevant activities of the Compensation Committee:
- Analyzed of the proposal for the 2023 grants of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("Plan").
Most relevant activities of the ESG Committee:
- Followed up and monitored the implementation of the ESG Plan and its indicators.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TIM SA published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 21:48:24 UTC.