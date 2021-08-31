Log in
TIM S A : Fato Relevante

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

Election of CFO and IRO

TIM SA ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358 and, in continuity with the Material Fact published in July 7, 2021, communicates the following to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties:

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held today, the members of the aforementioned body elected Ms. Camille Loyo Faria to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer (IRO), replacing Mr. Adrian Calaza. Ms. Faria will take office on September 1srt, 2021, fully assuming her responsibilities on this date.

Ms. Faria held the positions of CFO and IRO at Oi S.A., having previously worked in the Investment Banking area of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI and Morgan Stanley, as director responsible for the Energy, Technology/Media/ Telecom and Industries. Ms. Faria also held executive roles in the telecommunications and infrastructure sectors, having held the positions of CEO at Multiner, CFO at Terna Participações and Strategy Leader at Embratel and at the Telecom Italia group in Brazil and Latin America. Graduated in Chemical Engineering from PUC-RJ, Ms. Faria has an MBA in Finance from Ibmec-RJ and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from PUC- RJ.

The Company once again expresses its gratitude to Mr. Adrian Calaza for his commitment and dedication in performing his duties throughout his term of office and congratulated him for the exceptional result obtained during his career at the Company. Finally, the company wishes him success in his new professional trajectory.

Rio de Janeiro, August 31st 2021.

TIM S.A.

Pietro Labriola

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 984 M 3 468 M 3 468 M
Net income 2021 2 295 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2021 4 515 M 871 M 871 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 29 582 M 5 697 M 5 705 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 246
Free-Float 33,3%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-16.59%5 697
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.77%226 754
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.23.07%149 668
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.01%124 371
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG23.06%103 019
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.81%97 494