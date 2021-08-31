TIM S A : Fato Relevante

TIM S.A.

MATERIAL FACT

Election of CFO and IRO

TIM SA ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358 and, in continuity with the Material Fact published in July 7, 2021, communicates the following to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties:

At the Board of Directors' Meeting held today, the members of the aforementioned body elected Ms. Camille Loyo Faria to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer (IRO), replacing Mr. Adrian Calaza. Ms. Faria will take office on September 1srt, 2021, fully assuming her responsibilities on this date.

Ms. Faria held the positions of CFO and IRO at Oi S.A., having previously worked in the Investment Banking area of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI and Morgan Stanley, as director responsible for the Energy, Technology/Media/ Telecom and Industries. Ms. Faria also held executive roles in the telecommunications and infrastructure sectors, having held the positions of CEO at Multiner, CFO at Terna Participações and Strategy Leader at Embratel and at the Telecom Italia group in Brazil and Latin America. Graduated in Chemical Engineering from PUC-RJ, Ms. Faria has an MBA in Finance from Ibmec-RJ and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from PUC- RJ.

The Company once again expresses its gratitude to Mr. Adrian Calaza for his commitment and dedication in performing his duties throughout his term of office and congratulated him for the exceptional result obtained during his career at the Company. Finally, the company wishes him success in his new professional trajectory.

Rio de Janeiro, August 31st 2021.

