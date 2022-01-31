Log in
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
TIM S A : Fato Relevante

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

ANATEL GRANTS PRIOR CONSENT FOR TRANSFER OF CONTROL OF OI'S MOBILE

ACTIVITIES

TIM S.A., ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, and in continuity with the Material Facts published on March 10th, 2020, July 18th, 2020, July 27th, 2020 and August 7th, 2020, September 7th, 2020, December 14th, 2020 and January 29th, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general what follows:

TIM became aware that in an extraordinary public meeting of its Board of Directors held today, ANATEL - Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações unanimously granted prior consent to the implementation of the corporate transaction referring to the full transfer of control of the three specific purpose companies ("Mobile Assets SPE" or "SPE")1, which correspond to the mobile telephony activities of Oi Móvel SA - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Oi Móvel"), for the companies TIM, Telefônica Brasil S.A. and Claro S.A. ("Transaction").

Prior consent provides for certain conditions in line with a transaction of this nature, which mainly aim to guarantee access by small providers to nationwide networks, maintain commitments linked to the transferred radio frequencies, establish the minimum parameters of the communication plan linked to the Transaction and grant users certain rights in the migration steps.

The conclusion of the Transaction still depends on the fulfillment of other precedent conditions, including the approval of the Concentration Act No. 08700.000726/2021-08 by the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of the progress of approvals, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/21 and applicable legislation

Rio de Janeiro, January 31st, 2022.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

1 Cozani RJ Infraestrutura e Rede de Telecomunicações S.A. (SPE TIM), Garliava RJ Infraestrutura e Rede de Telecomunicações S.A. (SPE Telefônica) and Jonava RJ Infraestrutura e Rede de Telecomunicações S.A. (SPE Claro).

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
