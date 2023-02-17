TIM S A : Fato Relevante

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

CLARIFICATIONS ON THE GUIDANCE UPDATE

TIM S.A. ("Company" or "TIM) (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in response to Official Letter No. 59/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2 and seeking to complement the published growth projections, reiterates the targets with the details below:

TIM informs its shareholders, the market in general and to other interested parties the result of the projections for the Strategic Plan 2022-2024 - disclosed to the market through a Material Fact dated as of February 23rd, 2022 and its complement, disclosed to the market through a Material Fact dated May 4th, 2022 - and update the projections for the next triennium (2023-2025).

The Company publishes this assessment after a year of consistent improvements, with the full achievement of the short-term goals outlined in its 2022-2024 Plan, which demonstrates the success of the strategy and consistent execution throughout 2022. These results were achieved in a year of great challenges and uncertainties in the external environment, but of great opportunities and sectoral transformations, of which TIM is the protagonist: the launch of 5G technology and the end of the cycle of consolidation of the mobile market.

Projections 2022-2024

KPI 2022 Projection (Short Term) 2022 Results Service Revenues Growth Double Digit* +19.3% YoY (YoY) EBITDA Growth Double Digit* +17.2% YoY (YoY) CAPEX (investments) ~R$ 4.8 bln R$ 4.7 bln % EBITDA - CAPEX over >24% 25.5% Net Revenues Remuneration announced to shareholders ~ R$ 2.0 bln R$ 1.4 bln in IoC1 and R$ 0.6 bln in dividends Net Debit / EBITDA ~2x (~0.6, excluding leasing 1.35x (0,17 ex-lease) effects)

* The "Double Digit" reference scale refers to growth ≥ 10% and < 100%.

For this new triennium, TIM projects an improvement in overall business dynamics, driven by the combination of a larger revenue base with a solid margin recovery trend and better CAPEX efficiency opportunities and a clear path to optimization of lease spending. This dynamic will provide an expansion of cash flow, generating additional space for shareholder remuneration.

In the table below, TIM highlights the short and mid-term objectives for the period 2023-2025.

Projections 2023-2025

1 IoC = Interest on Capital

