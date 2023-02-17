TIM S A : Fato Relevante

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11
MATERIAL FACT
CLARIFICATIONS ON THE GUIDANCE UPDATE
TIM S.A. ("Company" or "TIM) (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in response to Official Letter No. 59/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2 and seeking to complement the published growth projections, reiterates the targets with the details below:
TIM informs its shareholders, the market in general and to other interested parties the result of the projections for the Strategic Plan 2022-2024 - disclosed to the market through a Material Fact dated as of February 23rd, 2022 and its complement, disclosed to the market through a Material Fact dated May 4th, 2022 - and update the projections for the next triennium (2023-2025).
The Company publishes this assessment after a year of consistent improvements, with the full achievement of the short-term goals outlined in its 2022-2024 Plan, which demonstrates the success of the strategy and consistent execution throughout 2022. These results were achieved in a year of great challenges and uncertainties in the external environment, but of great opportunities and sectoral transformations, of which TIM is the protagonist: the launch of 5G technology and the end of the cycle of consolidation of the mobile market.
Projections 2022-2024
KPI
2022 Projection (Short Term)
2022 Results
Service Revenues Growth
Double Digit*
+19.3% YoY
(YoY)
EBITDA Growth
Double Digit*
+17.2% YoY
(YoY)
CAPEX (investments)
~R$ 4.8 bln
R$ 4.7 bln
% EBITDA - CAPEX over
>24%
25.5%
Net Revenues
Remuneration announced to shareholders
~ R$ 2.0 bln
R$ 1.4 bln in IoC1 and
R$ 0.6 bln in dividends
Net Debit / EBITDA
~2x (~0.6, excluding leasing
1.35x (0,17 ex-lease)
effects)
* The "Double Digit" reference scale refers to growth ≥ 10% and < 100%.
For this new triennium, TIM projects an improvement in overall business dynamics, driven by the combination of a larger revenue base with a solid margin recovery trend and better CAPEX efficiency opportunities and a clear path to optimization of lease spending. This dynamic will provide an expansion of cash flow, generating additional space for shareholder remuneration.
In the table below, TIM highlights the short and mid-term objectives for the period 2023-2025.
Projections 2023-2025
1 IoC = Interest on Capital
KPIi
Short Term
Mid Term
(2023)
(2023-2025)
Service Revenues
High single-digit
Mid single-digit (above
Inflation)
Growth
(YoY)
(CAGR2 22 -25)
EBITDA Growth
Low double-digit
High single-digit
(YoY)
(CAGR 22 -25)
Investments
Capex on net revenues:
Nominal CAPEX
Ratio < 20%
∑ 23-253: ~R$ 13.3 bln
EBITDA-AL4 minus CAPEX
Double-digitYoY
Double-digit CAGR 22-
Growth
25
Remuneration announced to
~ R$ 2.3 bln
Continuous evolution
shareholders5
Note: These projections do not consider the implementation of tax reforms, regulatory changes, or new frequency auctions.
Reference Scale of Growth Rates
Term
Range
Low single-digit
> 0% e ≤ 3.33%
Mid single-digit
> 3.33% and ≤ 6.66%
High single-digit
> 6.66% and < 10%
Low double-digit
≥ 10% and ≤ 13.33%
Double-digit
≥ 10% and < 100%
Lastly, TIM presents, as an attachment to this Material Fact, additional slides about the construction of 2023-2025 Strategic Plan and its guidance.
CAGR 22-25 = Compound Annual Growth Rate between the years 2022 and 2025.
∑ 23-25 = sum of absolute values for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
EBITDA-AL:Earnings Before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization After Leases. The driver reflects the discount EBITDA of lease payments.
The target considers announcements of dividends and interest on equity in gross form.
TIM Brasil
Plan Update 2023-2025
AFTER A LONG AND INTENSE JOURNEY OF DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSFORMATION, NOW IT'S TIME FOR THE NEXT GENERATION TIM
Golden age 2009-2011
Surfed voice service growth wave
Challenged "long distance" paradigm
through aggressive prepaid offers
Turnaround &
Middle age
Renaissance
2012-2015
2016-2018
Overcame network
Surfed data growth
quality crisis and
wave
regulatory agency's
Repositioned
sales ban
company strategy
Built foundations for
Became profitable
the following stage
and cash positive by
(e.g., 4G auction)
aggressively cutting
costs
Foundations for the
future
2019-2021
Closed M&A with Oi and IHS deal
Launched customer platform strategy
Consolidated profitability and leadership in offering innovation
THE NEXT
GENERATION TIM
2022 and beyond
Become the best mobile player in Brazil
Complete integration of Oi mobile customers and assets
Launch 5G coverage and services
Accelerate growth beyond connectivity
Deploy next wave of
efficiencies
2
WE BUILT A SOLID PLATFORM TO SUPPORT OUR JOURNEY TOWARDS NEXT GENERATION TIM
LARGEST MOBILE
INNOVATION DNA
5G LEADERSHIP IN
HEAD START
OUR KEY
COVERAGE also
WITH UNIQUE MOBILE
IN B2B/IOT
MARKETS (São
due to Oi
OFFERS (e.g., choice
SELECTED
Paulo, Rio de
transaction (100%
bundle for postpaid, in-
VERTICALS
Janeiro, Curitiba
of municipalities by
flight connectivity for
(e.g.,
and Recife), with
2022)
domestic flights and
agribusiness
broader coverage
Prime Video for prepaid)
and logistics)
and commercial
approach
LOWER DRAG
LEANEST
DISTINCTIVE
OPEX/CAPEX
CUSTOMER
FROM LEGACY
STRUCTURE (ability
PLATFORM and
BUSINESSES VS.
to deliver efficiency
adjacent services
COMPETITORS
with EBITDA growing
strategy by
(e.g., shrinking
consistently and
partnerships across
revenue pools in
improving Capex over
industry verticals
fixed voice and
Revenues to lowest
Pay TV)
levels)
UNIQUE ASSETS TO LEVERAGE THE POTENTIAL OF OUR ASPIRATIONS
3
