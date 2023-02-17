Advanced search
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-02-17 pm EST
12.20 BRL   +0.58%
02/17Tim S A : Fato Relevante
PU
02/17Tim S A : Fato Relevante
PU
02/15Tim S A : MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
TIM S A : Fato Relevante

02/17/2023 | 08:20pm EST
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

CLARIFICATIONS ON THE GUIDANCE UPDATE

TIM S.A. ("Company" or "TIM) (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in response to Official Letter No. 59/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-2 and seeking to complement the published growth projections, reiterates the targets with the details below:

TIM informs its shareholders, the market in general and to other interested parties the result of the projections for the Strategic Plan 2022-2024 - disclosed to the market through a Material Fact dated as of February 23rd, 2022 and its complement, disclosed to the market through a Material Fact dated May 4th, 2022 - and update the projections for the next triennium (2023-2025).

The Company publishes this assessment after a year of consistent improvements, with the full achievement of the short-term goals outlined in its 2022-2024 Plan, which demonstrates the success of the strategy and consistent execution throughout 2022. These results were achieved in a year of great challenges and uncertainties in the external environment, but of great opportunities and sectoral transformations, of which TIM is the protagonist: the launch of 5G technology and the end of the cycle of consolidation of the mobile market.

Projections 2022-2024

KPI

2022 Projection (Short Term)

2022 Results

Service Revenues Growth

Double Digit*

+19.3% YoY

(YoY)

EBITDA Growth

Double Digit*

+17.2% YoY

(YoY)

CAPEX (investments)

~R$ 4.8 bln

R$ 4.7 bln

% EBITDA - CAPEX over

>24%

25.5%

Net Revenues

Remuneration announced to shareholders

~ R$ 2.0 bln

R$ 1.4 bln in IoC1 and

R$ 0.6 bln in dividends

Net Debit / EBITDA

~2x (~0.6, excluding leasing

1.35x (0,17 ex-lease)

effects)

* The "Double Digit" reference scale refers to growth ≥ 10% and < 100%.

For this new triennium, TIM projects an improvement in overall business dynamics, driven by the combination of a larger revenue base with a solid margin recovery trend and better CAPEX efficiency opportunities and a clear path to optimization of lease spending. This dynamic will provide an expansion of cash flow, generating additional space for shareholder remuneration.

In the table below, TIM highlights the short and mid-term objectives for the period 2023-2025.

Projections 2023-2025

1 IoC = Interest on Capital

Classificado como Uso Interno

KPIi

Short Term

Mid Term

(2023)

(2023-2025)

Service Revenues

High single-digit

Mid single-digit (above

Inflation)

Growth

(YoY)

(CAGR2 22 -25)

EBITDA Growth

Low double-digit

High single-digit

(YoY)

(CAGR 22 -25)

Investments

Capex on net revenues:

Nominal CAPEX

Ratio < 20%

∑ 23-253: ~R$ 13.3 bln

EBITDA-AL4 minus CAPEX

Double-digitYoY

Double-digit CAGR 22-

Growth

25

Remuneration announced to

~ R$ 2.3 bln

Continuous evolution

shareholders5

Note: These projections do not consider the implementation of tax reforms, regulatory changes, or new frequency auctions.

Reference Scale of Growth Rates

Term

Range

Low single-digit

> 0% e ≤ 3.33%

Mid single-digit

> 3.33% and ≤ 6.66%

High single-digit

> 6.66% and < 10%

Low double-digit

≥ 10% and ≤ 13.33%

Double-digit

≥ 10% and < 100%

Lastly, TIM presents, as an attachment to this Material Fact, additional slides about the construction of 2023-2025 Strategic Plan and its guidance.

Rio de Janeiro, February 17th, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Alberto Mario Griselli

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial

Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

  1. CAGR 22-25 = Compound Annual Growth Rate between the years 2022 and 2025.
  2. 23-25 = sum of absolute values for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
  3. EBITDA-AL:Earnings Before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization After Leases. The driver reflects the discount EBITDA of lease payments.
  4. The target considers announcements of dividends and interest on equity in gross form.

Classificado como Uso Interno

TIM Brasil

Plan Update 2023-2025

AFTER A LONG AND INTENSE JOURNEY OF DEVELOPMENT AND TRANSFORMATION, NOW IT'S TIME FOR THE NEXT GENERATION TIM

Golden age 2009-2011

Surfed voice service growth wave

Challenged "long distance" paradigm

through aggressive prepaid offers

Turnaround &

Middle age

Renaissance

2012-2015

2016-2018

Overcame network

Surfed data growth

quality crisis and

wave

regulatory agency's

Repositioned

sales ban

company strategy

Built foundations for

Became profitable

the following stage

and cash positive by

(e.g., 4G auction)

aggressively cutting

costs

Foundations for the

future

2019-2021

Closed M&A with Oi and IHS deal

Launched customer platform strategy

Consolidated profitability and leadership in offering innovation

THE NEXT

GENERATION TIM

2022 and beyond

Become the best mobile player in Brazil

Complete integration of Oi mobile customers and assets

Launch 5G coverage and services

Accelerate growth beyond connectivity

Deploy next wave of

efficiencies

2

WE BUILT A SOLID PLATFORM TO SUPPORT OUR JOURNEY TOWARDS NEXT GENERATION TIM

LARGEST MOBILE

INNOVATION DNA

5G LEADERSHIP IN

HEAD START

OUR KEY

COVERAGE also

WITH UNIQUE MOBILE

IN B2B/IOT

MARKETS (São

due to Oi

OFFERS (e.g., choice

SELECTED

Paulo, Rio de

transaction (100%

bundle for postpaid, in-

VERTICALS

Janeiro, Curitiba

of municipalities by

flight connectivity for

(e.g.,

and Recife), with

2022)

domestic flights and

agribusiness

broader coverage

Prime Video for prepaid)

and logistics)

and commercial

approach

LOWER DRAG

LEANEST

DISTINCTIVE

OPEX/CAPEX

CUSTOMER

FROM LEGACY

STRUCTURE (ability

PLATFORM and

BUSINESSES VS.

to deliver efficiency

adjacent services

COMPETITORS

with EBITDA growing

strategy by

(e.g., shrinking

consistently and

partnerships across

revenue pools in

improving Capex over

industry verticals

fixed voice and

Revenues to lowest

Pay TV)

levels)

UNIQUE ASSETS TO LEVERAGE THE POTENTIAL OF OUR ASPIRATIONS

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 01:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
