TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

QUARTERLY INFORMATION on

September 30, 2023

TIM S.A.

QUARTERLY INFORMATION

September 30, 2023

Contents

Independent auditors' report on quarterly information

1

Individual and consolidated quarterly information

Balance sheets

3

Statements of income

5

Statements of comprehensive income

7

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity

8

Statements of cash flows

11

Statements of value added

13

Performance comment

14

Notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information

38

Tax Council Opinion

133

Statement of the Executive Officers on the quarterly information

134

Statement of the Executive Officers on the Independent auditors' report

135

Report on the review of quarterly information

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

Shareholders, Directors and Officers of

TIM S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Tim S.A. (the "Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, comprising the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, and the statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

1

Report on the review of quarterly information

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR) and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Other matters

Statements of value added

The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statement of value added (SVA) for nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by the NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.

Rio de Janeiro, November 6, 2023.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S/S Ltda.

CRC SP-015199/F

Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães

Contador CRC SP-133169/O

2

TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of reais)

Parent Company

September 2023

Note

December 2022

Consolidated

December 2022

55,972,967

Assets

Current assets

10,836,815

Cash and cash equivalents

4

3,608,812

Marketable securities

5

837,426

Trade accounts receivable

6

3,580,677

Inventories

7

415,372

Recoverable income tax and social contribution

8.a

626,257

Recoverable taxes, fees and contributions

9

775,739

Prepaid expenses

10

365,456

Derivative financial instruments

37

243,540

Leases

17

29,663

Other amounts recoverable

18

81,697

Other assets

13

272,176

52,925,205

9,828,112

1,785,100

2,190,635

3,739,452

236,117

361,349

820,338

198,506

239,189

30,643

26,519

200,264

56,408,367

10,364,415

2,548,713

2,190,635

3,421,094

236,117

361,349

831,661

278,851

239,189

30,643

26,519

199,644

Non-current assets

45,136,152

43,097,093

46,043,952

Long-term receivables

5,263,147

4,579,313

5,426,136

Marketable securities

5

13,771

Trade accounts receivable

6

231,925

Recoverable income tax and social contribution

8.a

207,335

Recoverable taxes, fees and contributions

9

945,694

Deferred income tax and social contribution

8.c

1,389,205

Judicial deposits

11

1,444,299

Prepaid expenses

10

101,772

Derivative financial instruments

37

514,950

Leases

17

210,022

Other financial assets

12

164,948

Other assets

13

39,226

Investment

14

1,473,697

Property, plant and equipment

15

22,626,361

Intangible assets

16

15,772,947

12,929

238,683

517,878

889,472

526,700

1,377,560

80,258

662,433

208,003

-

65,397

5,739,739

19,775,260

13,002,781

12,929

238,683

517,878

895,408

1,367,586

1,377,560

80,258

662,433

208,003

-

65,398

1,540,116

22,661,152

16,416,548

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.

3

TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of reais)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

September 2023

December 2022

December 2022

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

55,972,967

52,925,205

56,408,367

Total liabilities

30,398,909

27,527,840

31,011,002

Current liabilities

13,718,928

12,057,530

13,118,009

Suppliers

19

3,853,828

4,385,356

Loans and financing

21

2,278,083

1,264,967

Lease liabilities

17

1,912,039

1,353,869

Derivative financial instruments

37

330,313

343,142

Labor obligations

378,655

343,541

Income tax and social contribution payable

8.b

76,081

78,351

Taxes, fees and contributions payable

22

2,769,485

2,126,678

Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payable

26

453,748

661,494

Authorizations payable

20

518,654

507,685

Deferred revenues

23

263,724

222,829

Other contractual obligations

1.2.1

748,291

748,291

Other liabilities

25

136,027

21,327

Non-current liabilities

16,679,981

15,470,310

Loans and financing

21

2,558,984

3,704,858

Derivative financial instruments

37

50,230

Lease liabilities

17

10,693,721

8,595,004

Taxes, fees and contributions payable

22

11,348

13,540

Provision for legal and administrative proceedings

24

1,343,521

1,112,153

Pension plan and other post-employment benefits

38

5,825

5,825

Authorizations payable

20

1,118,236

1,150,531

Deferred revenues

23

626,627

666,612

Other liabilities

25

321,719

171,557

Shareholders' equity

26

25,574,058

25,397,365

Share capital

13,477,891

13,477,891

Capital reserves

378,203

408,602

Profit reserves

10,914,879

11,514,879

Equity valuation adjustments

(3,844)

(3,844)

Treasury shares

(2,984)

(163)

Profit for the period

809,913

4,237,229

1,264,967

2,257,211

343,142

343,541

78,351

2,277,727

661,494

507,685

265,417

748,291

132,954

17,892,993

3,704,858

50,230

10,574,654

13,540

1,112,156

5,825

1,165,705

666,612

599,413

25,397,365

13,477,891

408,602

11,514,879

(3,844)

(163)

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.

4

TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Parent Company

Notes

3Q23

September 2023

3Q22

September 2022

Net revenue

28

6,055,319

17,567,847

5,067,516

14,756,120

Costs of services provided and goods sold

29

Gross income

Operating revenues (expenses):

Selling expenses

29

General and administrative expenses

29

Equity in earnings

14

Other revenues (expenses), net

30

Income before financial revenues and

expenses

Financial revenues (expenses):

Financial revenues

31

Financial expenses

32

Net foreign exchange variations

33

Profit before income tax and social

contribution

Income tax and social contribution

8.d

Net profit for the period

Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders (expressed in R$

h )

(2,838,833)

3,216,486

(1,435,297)

(441,435)

(24,740)

(96,142)

(1,997,614)

1,218,872

261,525

(674,017)

6,176

(406,316)

812,556

(96,551)

716,005

(8,826,109)

8,741,738

(4,176,711)

(1,308,030)

86,968

(272,707)

(5,670,480)

3,071,258

932,177

(2,103,106)

2,609

(1,168,320)

1,902,938

(148,025)

1,754,913

(2,314,158)(6,959,884)

2,753,3587,796,236

(1,338,180)(3,848,427)

(460,780) (1,357,739)

(133,738)(259,910)

(74,434)(187,953)

(2,007,132)(5,654,029)

746,2262,142,207

240,214965,918

(552,597) (1,900,952)

5,2479,977

(307,136)(925,057)

439,0901,217,150

8,574(84,583)

447,6641,132,567

Basic earnings per share

34

0.30

0.72

0.16

0.47

Diluted earnings per share

34

0.30

0.72

0.16

0.47

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.

5

TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of reais, unless otherwise indicated)

Consolidated

Notes

3Q23

September

3Q22

September

2023

2022

Net revenue

28

6,055,319

17,558,734

5,611,160

15,706,436

Costs of services provided and goods sold

29

(2,838,833)

(8,583,065)

(2,808,980)

(7,786,381)

Gross income

3,216,486

8,975,669

2,802,180

7,920,055

Operating revenues (expenses):

Selling expenses

29

(1,435,297)

(4,288,090)

(1,486,675)

(4,142,864)

General and administrative expenses

29

(441,435)

(1,309,616)

(461,398)

(1,358,847)

Equity in earnings

14

(24,740)

(66,419)

(16,282)

(38,998)

Other revenues (expenses), net

30

(96,142)

(274,335)

(75,960)

(190,358)

(1,997,614)

(5,938,460)

(2,040,315)

(5,731,067)

Income before financial revenues and

1,218,872

3,037,209

761,865

2,188,988

expenses

Financial revenues (expenses):

Financial revenues

31

261,525

952,926

259,579

991,861

Financial expenses

32

(674,017)

(2,011,031)

(666,815)

(2,090,769)

Net foreign exchange variations

33

6,176

2,609

5,247

9,978

(406,316)

(1,055,496)

(401,989)

(1,088,930)

Profit before income tax and social

812,556

1,981,713

359,876

1,100,058

contribution

Income tax and social contribution

8.d

(96,551)

(226,800)

87,788

32,509

Net profit for the period

716,005

1,754,913

447,664

1,132,567

Earnings per share attributable to the

Company's shareholders (expressed in R$ per

h )

Basic earnings per share

34

0.30

0.72

0.16

0.47

Diluted earnings per share

34

0.30

0.72

0.16

0.47

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.

6

TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of reais)

Parent Company

3Q23

September

3Q22

September

2023

2022

Net profit for the period

716,005

1,754,913

447,664

1,132,567

Other components of the comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

716,005

1,754,913

447,664

1,132,567

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.

7

TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of reais)

Consolidated

3Q23

September

3Q22

September

2023

2022

Net profit for the period

716,005

1,754,913

447,664

1,132,567

Other components of the comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

716,005

1,754,913

447,664

1,132,567

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.

8

