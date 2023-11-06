TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
QUARTERLY INFORMATION on
September 30, 2023
TIM S.A.
QUARTERLY INFORMATION
September 30, 2023
Contents
Independent auditors' report on quarterly information
1
Individual and consolidated quarterly information
Balance sheets
3
Statements of income
5
Statements of comprehensive income
7
Statements of changes in shareholders' equity
8
Statements of cash flows
11
Statements of value added
13
Performance comment
14
Notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information
38
Tax Council Opinion
133
Statement of the Executive Officers on the quarterly information
134
Statement of the Executive Officers on the Independent auditors' report
135
Report on the review of quarterly information
Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information
Shareholders, Directors and Officers of
TIM S.A.
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Tim S.A. (the "Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, comprising the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, and the statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and of cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
1
Report on the review of quarterly information
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR) and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
Other matters
Statements of value added
The abovementioned quarterly information includes the individual and consolidated statement of value added (SVA) for nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, prepared under Company's Management responsibility and presented as supplementary information by IAS 34. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the quarterly information with the objective to conclude whether they are reconciled to the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if its format and content are in accordance with the criteria set forth by the NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that they were not prepared, in all material respects, consistently with the overall individual and consolidated interim financial information.
Rio de Janeiro, November 6, 2023.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S/S Ltda.
CRC SP-015199/F
Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães
Contador CRC SP-133169/O
2
TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of reais)
Parent Company
September 2023
Note
December 2022
Consolidated
December 2022
55,972,967
Assets
Current assets
10,836,815
Cash and cash equivalents
4
3,608,812
Marketable securities
5
837,426
Trade accounts receivable
6
3,580,677
Inventories
7
415,372
Recoverable income tax and social contribution
8.a
626,257
Recoverable taxes, fees and contributions
9
775,739
Prepaid expenses
10
365,456
Derivative financial instruments
37
243,540
Leases
17
29,663
Other amounts recoverable
18
81,697
Other assets
13
272,176
52,925,205
9,828,112
1,785,100
2,190,635
3,739,452
236,117
361,349
820,338
198,506
239,189
30,643
26,519
200,264
56,408,367
10,364,415
2,548,713
2,190,635
3,421,094
236,117
361,349
831,661
278,851
239,189
30,643
26,519
199,644
Non-current assets
45,136,152
43,097,093
46,043,952
Long-term receivables
5,263,147
4,579,313
5,426,136
Marketable securities
5
13,771
Trade accounts receivable
6
231,925
Recoverable income tax and social contribution
8.a
207,335
Recoverable taxes, fees and contributions
9
945,694
Deferred income tax and social contribution
8.c
1,389,205
Judicial deposits
11
1,444,299
Prepaid expenses
10
101,772
Derivative financial instruments
37
514,950
Leases
17
210,022
Other financial assets
12
164,948
Other assets
13
39,226
Investment
14
1,473,697
Property, plant and equipment
15
22,626,361
Intangible assets
16
15,772,947
12,929
238,683
517,878
889,472
526,700
1,377,560
80,258
662,433
208,003
-
65,397
5,739,739
19,775,260
13,002,781
12,929
238,683
517,878
895,408
1,367,586
1,377,560
80,258
662,433
208,003
-
65,398
1,540,116
22,661,152
16,416,548
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.
3
TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands of reais)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
September 2023
December 2022
December 2022
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
55,972,967
52,925,205
56,408,367
Total liabilities
30,398,909
27,527,840
31,011,002
Current liabilities
13,718,928
12,057,530
13,118,009
Suppliers
19
3,853,828
4,385,356
Loans and financing
21
2,278,083
1,264,967
Lease liabilities
17
1,912,039
1,353,869
Derivative financial instruments
37
330,313
343,142
Labor obligations
378,655
343,541
Income tax and social contribution payable
8.b
76,081
78,351
Taxes, fees and contributions payable
22
2,769,485
2,126,678
Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payable
26
453,748
661,494
Authorizations payable
20
518,654
507,685
Deferred revenues
23
263,724
222,829
Other contractual obligations
1.2.1
748,291
748,291
Other liabilities
25
136,027
21,327
Non-current liabilities
16,679,981
15,470,310
Loans and financing
21
2,558,984
3,704,858
Derivative financial instruments
37
50,230
‐
Lease liabilities
17
10,693,721
8,595,004
Taxes, fees and contributions payable
22
11,348
13,540
Provision for legal and administrative proceedings
24
1,343,521
1,112,153
Pension plan and other post-employment benefits
38
5,825
5,825
Authorizations payable
20
1,118,236
1,150,531
Deferred revenues
23
626,627
666,612
Other liabilities
25
321,719
171,557
Shareholders' equity
26
25,574,058
25,397,365
Share capital
13,477,891
13,477,891
Capital reserves
378,203
408,602
Profit reserves
10,914,879
11,514,879
Equity valuation adjustments
(3,844)
(3,844)
Treasury shares
(2,984)
(163)
Profit for the period
809,913
‐
4,237,229
1,264,967
2,257,211
343,142
343,541
78,351
2,277,727
661,494
507,685
265,417
748,291
132,954
17,892,993
3,704,858
50,230
10,574,654
13,540
1,112,156
5,825
1,165,705
666,612
599,413
25,397,365
13,477,891
408,602
11,514,879
(3,844)
(163)
‐
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.
4
TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of reais, unless otherwise indicated)
Parent Company
Notes
3Q23
September 2023
3Q22
September 2022
Net revenue
28
6,055,319
17,567,847
5,067,516
14,756,120
Costs of services provided and goods sold
29
Gross income
Operating revenues (expenses):
Selling expenses
29
General and administrative expenses
29
Equity in earnings
14
Other revenues (expenses), net
30
Income before financial revenues and
expenses
Financial revenues (expenses):
Financial revenues
31
Financial expenses
32
Net foreign exchange variations
33
Profit before income tax and social
contribution
Income tax and social contribution
8.d
Net profit for the period
Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders (expressed in R$
h )
(2,838,833)
3,216,486
(1,435,297)
(441,435)
(24,740)
(96,142)
(1,997,614)
1,218,872
261,525
(674,017)
6,176
(406,316)
812,556
(96,551)
716,005
(8,826,109)
8,741,738
(4,176,711)
(1,308,030)
86,968
(272,707)
(5,670,480)
3,071,258
932,177
(2,103,106)
2,609
(1,168,320)
1,902,938
(148,025)
1,754,913
(2,314,158)(6,959,884)
2,753,3587,796,236
(1,338,180)(3,848,427)
(460,780) (1,357,739)
(133,738)(259,910)
(74,434)(187,953)
(2,007,132)(5,654,029)
746,2262,142,207
240,214965,918
(552,597) (1,900,952)
5,2479,977
(307,136)(925,057)
439,0901,217,150
8,574(84,583)
447,6641,132,567
Basic earnings per share
34
0.30
0.72
0.16
0.47
Diluted earnings per share
34
0.30
0.72
0.16
0.47
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.
5
TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of reais, unless otherwise indicated)
Consolidated
Notes
3Q23
September
3Q22
September
2023
2022
Net revenue
28
6,055,319
17,558,734
5,611,160
15,706,436
Costs of services provided and goods sold
29
(2,838,833)
(8,583,065)
(2,808,980)
(7,786,381)
Gross income
3,216,486
8,975,669
2,802,180
7,920,055
Operating revenues (expenses):
Selling expenses
29
(1,435,297)
(4,288,090)
(1,486,675)
(4,142,864)
General and administrative expenses
29
(441,435)
(1,309,616)
(461,398)
(1,358,847)
Equity in earnings
14
(24,740)
(66,419)
(16,282)
(38,998)
Other revenues (expenses), net
30
(96,142)
(274,335)
(75,960)
(190,358)
(1,997,614)
(5,938,460)
(2,040,315)
(5,731,067)
Income before financial revenues and
1,218,872
3,037,209
761,865
2,188,988
expenses
Financial revenues (expenses):
Financial revenues
31
261,525
952,926
259,579
991,861
Financial expenses
32
(674,017)
(2,011,031)
(666,815)
(2,090,769)
Net foreign exchange variations
33
6,176
2,609
5,247
9,978
(406,316)
(1,055,496)
(401,989)
(1,088,930)
Profit before income tax and social
812,556
1,981,713
359,876
1,100,058
contribution
Income tax and social contribution
8.d
(96,551)
(226,800)
87,788
32,509
Net profit for the period
716,005
1,754,913
447,664
1,132,567
Earnings per share attributable to the
Company's shareholders (expressed in R$ per
h )
Basic earnings per share
34
0.30
0.72
0.16
0.47
Diluted earnings per share
34
0.30
0.72
0.16
0.47
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.
6
TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of reais)
Parent Company
3Q23
September
3Q22
September
2023
2022
Net profit for the period
716,005
1,754,913
447,664
1,132,567
Other components of the comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period
716,005
1,754,913
447,664
1,132,567
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.
7
TIM S.A. and TIM S.A. and SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of reais)
Consolidated
3Q23
September
3Q22
September
2023
2022
Net profit for the period
716,005
1,754,913
447,664
1,132,567
Other components of the comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period
716,005
1,754,913
447,664
1,132,567
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated quarterly information.
8
