TIM S A : Fitch has affirmed TIM S.A.'s National Long-Term Rating at ‘AAA(bra)'

11/12/2021 | 05:59pm EST
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Fitch has affirmed TIM S.A.'s National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'.

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, on this date, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has affirmed to the Company the National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)', with a stable outlook, in replacement to the Initial Long-Term Rating on a National Scale 'AAA(bra)', with a stable outlook.

In Fitch's view, TIM's rating reflects its strong business profile, supported by its relevant participation in the mobile telephony sector, as well as the Company's conservative financial metrics, with reduced financial leverage and robust liquidity position. The analysis also incorporates the expectation that TIM will present growing cash flows from operations and that the Company is prepared to deal with the competitive and regulated telecommunications sector in Brazil.

The original Fitch's note is available for access here.

Rio de Janeiro, November 12th, 2020.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
