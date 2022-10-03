Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-03 pm EDT
12.57 BRL   +4.06%
Tim S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
Tim S A : Initiation of Arbitration Proceedings regarding the Adjusted Closing Price for the acquisition of the mobile assets of Oi Móvel S.A.
PU
Tim S A : RECTIFICATION OF VALUE PER SHARE OF INTEREST ON EQUITY - Form 6-K
PU
TIM S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

10/03/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
MATERIAL FACT

Initiation of Arbitration Proceedings regarding the Adjusted Closing Price for the

acquisition of the mobile assets of Oi Móvel S.A.

TIM S.A., ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, and in continuity with the Material Facts disclosed on March 10, 2020, July 18, 2020, July 27, 2020, August 7, 2020, September 7, 2020, December 14, 2020, January 29, 2021, 31 January 2022, February 9, 2022, April 13, 2022, April 20, 2022, August 15, 2022, and September 19, 2022, and also the Notices to Shareholders published on June 28, 2022 and August 9, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general what follows:

In a Material Fact disclosed by the Company on September 19, 2022, referring to the adjustment calculated by the Company and by Telefônica Brasil S.A. and Claro S.A. (together "Buyers") at the Adjusted Closing Price ("ACP") of the acquisition, by the Buyers, of the assets, rights and obligations that make up the UPI Ativos Móveis da Oi Móvel S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization, succeeded by Oi S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Seller"), through a Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants ("SPA") between the Buyers and the Seller, in the amount of approximately R$ 3.2 billion (of which TIM is entitled to approximately R$ 1.4 billion) and supported by a robust economic-financial report prepared by its independent advisors, TIM informed the market of the procedure to be followed, in the form of the SPA, for the solution of any dispute regarding the amount of the proposed ACP adjustment.

Nonetheless, in view of the Seller's express violation of the dispute resolution mechanisms provided for in the SPA, the Buyers had no alternative but to file an arbitration proceeding on this date with the Market Arbitration Chamber of B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão in against the Seller to determine the effective amount of the adjustment to the ACP, in the form of the SPA.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of material facts related to this Transaction, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44 and applicable legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, October 3rd, 2022.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:42:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 116 M 4 079 M 4 079 M
Net income 2022 1 693 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 15 147 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 5,38%
Capitalization 29 238 M 5 648 M 5 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 9 156
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,08 BRL
Average target price 18,24 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-8.14%5 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.92%159 463
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.62%135 798
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.00%93 097
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.31%85 281
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.87%55 305