TIM S A : MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING - Form 6-K

Date of Report: June 12, 2023

TIM S.A.

João Cabral de Melo Neto Avenue, 850 - North Tower - 12th floor

22775-057 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

TIM S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING

HELD ON JUNE 12th, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: June 12th, 2023, at 11.10 a.m., at the head office of TIM S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, 850, Torre Sul, 13° floor, Barra da Tijuca, in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro.

PRESENCE : Messrs. Walmir Urbano Kesseli, Anna Maria Cerentini Gouvêa Guimarães and Elias de Matos Brito, regular members of the Company's Fiscal Council ("CF") attended the meeting, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference. Mrs. Fabiane Reschke, Secretary, also attended the meeting. It is also registered the presence of Mr. Nicandro Durante, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

AGENDA : (1) Presentation on the Company's bad debt, including the calculation methodology and collection parameters; and (2) Evaluation on the payment proposal of the Company's interest on shareholders' equity ("JSCP").

CLARIFICATIONS AND RESOLUTIONS : Initially, it is noted that the meeting was held jointly with the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") of the Company, during discussions on the items (1) and (2) of the Agenda. Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subject included on the Agenda, the CF members registered their considerations and discussions as follows:

(1) Presentation on the Company's bad debt, including the calculation methodology and collection parameters.

Mr. Fabio Mello de Avellar, Chief Revenue Officer of the Company, with support of Messrs. Saverio Demaria, representative of the Customer Relations area, and Renato Estrella, representative of the Commercial & Cross Business P&C area, presented the evolution of the Company's bad debt index, the criteria for recognizing expenses related to the matter, in addition to the improvements associated with the SOX, ERM and Audit matters and the evolution of the collection model.

CONT. OF MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING OF TIM S.A.

June 12th, 2023

After the clarifications, the CF members thanked the information provided.

(2) Evaluation on the payment proposal of the Company's interest on shareholders' equity ("JSCP").

Messrs. Gustavo Baptista Alves, representative of the Tax Services area, Victor De Almeida Pinto F. de Mendonça, representative of the Tax Strategy area and Bruno Cordeiro Justo, representative of the Tax Conformity area, made a brief introduction about the calculation methodology used for the payment of Interest on Equity ("IE") by the Company, including the dynamics of using reserves, and presented the management proposal for the distribution as IE, as follows: (i) amount of R$290,000,000.00 (two hundred and ninety million reais) at R$0.119795497 (zero, point, one, one, nine, seven, nine, five, four, nine, seven cents) of gross value per share; (ii) payment will be made until July 25th, 2023, without the application of any monetary restatement index; (iii) shall be considered the date of June 22nd, 2023, to identify the shareholders entitled to receive such amounts. Therefore, the shares acquired after said date will be traded ex direito of IE distribution; and (iv) The withholding of Income Tax will be of 15% (fifteen percent) on the occasion of the credit of the IE, except for the shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from said taxation. The gross amount per share may be modified due to the variation in the number of treasury shares, in order to comply with the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

After the clarifications provided, the members of the Fiscal Council thanked and expressed in favor of the management proposal.

CLOSING: With no further issues to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes drafted as summary, read, approved and signed by all attendees CF Members.

I herein certify that these minutes are the faithful copy of the original version duly recorded in the respective corporate book.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), June 12th, 2023.

FABIANE RESCHKE

Secretary

TIM S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

FISCAL COUNCIL'S OPINION

The Members of the Fiscal Council of TIM S.A. ("Company"), in the exercise of their attributions and legal duties, as provided in Article 163 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, based on the information provided and the clarifications received by the Company's management, expressed their favorable opinion on the presentation, to the Board of Directors of the Company, of the proposal for the distribution as Interest on Shareholders' Equity in the amount of R$290,000,000.00 (two hundred and ninety million reais) at R$0.119795497 (zero, point, one, one, nine, seven, nine, five, four, nine, seven cents) of gross value per share, for payment to be made until July 25th, 2023, without the application of any monetary restatement index, considering the date of June 22nd, 2023, to identify the shareholders entitled to receive such amounts.

Rio de Janeiro, June 12th, 2023.

WALMIR URBANO KESSELI Chairman of the Fiscal Council ANNA MARIA CERENTINI GOUVÊA GUIMARÃES Member of the Fiscal Council Elias de Matos Brito Member of the Fiscal Council

SIGNATURES

