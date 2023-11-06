UNITED STATES

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON NOVEMBER 6TH, 2023

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: November 6th, 2023, at 12.40 p.m., at the head office of TIM S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, 850, Torre Sul, 13° floor, Barra da Tijuca, in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro.

PRESENCE : The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Adrian Calaza, Alberto Mario Griselli, Claudio Giovanni Ezio Ongaro, Elisabetta Paola Romano, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, Gigliola Bonino, Herculano Aníbal Alves and Michele Valensise, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference, as provided in the 2nd paragraph of Section 25, of the Company's By-laws.

BOARD : Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mrs. Fabiane Reschke - Secretary.

AGENDA : (1) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Compensation Committee; (2) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee; (3) To acknowledge on the Company's Quarterly Financial Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2023, dated as of September 30th, 2023; and (4) To resolve on the Company's Compensation Recoupment (Clawback) Policy.

RESOLUTIONS : Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subjects included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows:

(1) Acknowledged on the activities carried out by the Compensation Committee ("CR") at its meeting held on October 26th, 2023, as per Mr. Nicandro Durante's report, Chairman of the CR.

(2) Acknowledged on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") at its meeting held on November 6th, 2023, as per Mr. Gesner José de Oliveira Filho's report, Coordinator of the CAE.

(3) Acknowledged on the Company's Quarterly Financial Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2023, dated as of September 30th, 2023, according to the information provided by the Company's administration and the independent auditors, Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY"). The referred report was subject to limited review by the independent auditors.

CONT. OF MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TIM S.A.

November 6th, 2023

In addition, the Board Members were informed of the updated projections for the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, made available to the market in the Material Fact of February 14th, 2023, as a result of the improvement in the premises that resulted in the short-term targets, all in accordance with the material presented and filed at the Company's head office.

(4) Approved the Company's Compensation Recoupment (Clawback) Policy, according to the proposal presented and based on the favorable evaluation of the CR, recorded at its meeting held on October 26th, 2023.

CLOSING: With no further issues to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes drafted as summary, read, approved and signed by all attendees Board Members.

I herein certify that these minutes are the faithful copy of the original version duly recorded in the respective corporate book.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), November 6th, 2023.

FABIANE RESCHKE

Secretary

