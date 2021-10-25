TIM S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on 10.25.2021
10/25/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
TIM S.A.
Publicly Held Company
CNPJ/ME 02.421.421/0001-11
NIRE 333.0032463-1
MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING
HELD ON OCTOBER 25th, 2021
DATE, TIME AND PLACE:October 25th, 2021, at 09.40 a.m., by videoconference.
PRESENCE: Messrs. Walmir Kesseli, Jarbas T. Barsanti Ribeiro and Josino de Almeida Fonseca, regular members of the Company's Fiscal Council ("CF") attended the meeting. Mr. Jaques Horn, Secretary, also attended the meeting. It is also registered the presence of Mr. Nicandro Durante, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.
AGENDA: (1) Presentation on the Tax, Regulatory, Civel and Labour contingencies; (2) Presentation on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2021, dated as of September 30th, 2021; and (3) Presentation by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY") on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2021, dated as of September 30th, 2021.
CLARIFICATIONS AND RESOLUTIONS: Initially, it is noted that the meeting was held jointly with the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") of the Company, during discussions on the items on the Agenda. Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subjects included on the Agenda, the CF members registered their considerations and discussions as follows:
(1) Presentation on the Tax, Regulatory, Civel and Labour contingencies.
Initially, it is registered the presence of Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Diretora Financeira e Diretora de Relações com Investidores (Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer), and Manoela Suassuna, representative of the Accounting, Consolidation & Reporting area.
CONT. OF MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TIM S.A.
October 25th, 2021
Messrs. Gustavo Baptista Alves, Ronaldo Estevão, Carlos Eduardo Franco, Sylvia Figueiredo, Érika Khalili and Betina Calenda presented, respectively, the data referring to the Company's tax, regulatory, civil and labour contingencies.
After the clarifications, the CF members thanked the information provided.
Presentation on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2021, dated as of September 30th, 2021.
Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Diretora Financeira e Diretora de Relações com Investidores (Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer), and Manoela Suassuna, representative of the Accounting, Consolidation & Reporting area, presented the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") raised on September 30th, 2021, based on the material presented, in which the points of greatest interest were highlighted.
After the clarifications, the CF members thanked the information provided.
Presentation by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY") on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2021, dated as of September 30th, 2021.
Initially, it is registered the presence of Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Diretora Financeira e Diretora de Relações com Investidores (Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer), and Manoela Suassuna, representative of the Accounting, Consolidation & Reporting area.
Messrs. Fernando Magalhães and Giuseppe Grimaldi, representatives of EY, presented (i) the work of the independent audit related to the ITRs for the 3rd quarter of 2021, and (ii) the corresponding review report, noting that, in the course of the analysis, no irregularities were identified or any reservations recorded.
After the clarifications, the CF members thanked the information provided.
CLOSING:With no further issues to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes drafted as summary, read, approved, and signed by all attendees CF Members.
CONT. OF MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING OF TIM S.A.
October 25th, 2021
I herein certify that these minutes are the faithful copy of the original version duly recorded in the respective corporate book.