TIM S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on 10.25.2021

TIM S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 25th, 2021

DATE, TIME AND PLACE:October 25th, 2021, at 09.40 a.m., by videoconference.

PRESENCE: Messrs. Walmir Kesseli, Jarbas T. Barsanti Ribeiro and Josino de Almeida Fonseca, regular members of the Company's Fiscal Council ("CF") attended the meeting. Mr. Jaques Horn, Secretary, also attended the meeting. It is also registered the presence of Mr. Nicandro Durante, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

AGENDA: (1) Presentation on the Tax, Regulatory, Civel and Labour contingencies; (2) Presentation on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2021, dated as of September 30th, 2021; and (3) Presentation by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY") on the Company's Quarterly Information Report ("ITRs") for the 3rd quarter of 2021, dated as of September 30th, 2021.

CLARIFICATIONS AND RESOLUTIONS: Initially, it is noted that the meeting was held jointly with the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") of the Company, during discussions on the items on the Agenda. Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subjects included on the Agenda, the CF members registered their considerations and discussions as follows:

(1) Presentation on the Tax, Regulatory, Civel and Labour contingencies.

Initially, it is registered the presence of Mrs. Camille Loyo Faria, Diretora Financeira e Diretora de Relações com Investidores (Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer), and Manoela Suassuna, representative of the Accounting, Consolidation & Reporting area.