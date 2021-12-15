Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/15
13.11 BRL   +0.92%
05:59pTIM S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on 12.15.2021
PU
05:37pApple delays return to office - Bloomberg News
RE
04:49pTIM S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 12.15.2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on 12.15.2021

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

FISCAL COUNCIL'S OPINION

The Members of the Fiscal Council of TIM S.A. ("Company"), in the exercise of their attributions and legal duties, as provided in Article 163 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, based on the information provided and the clarifications received by the Company's management, expressed their favorable opinion on the presentation, to the Board of Directors of the Company, of the proposal for the distribution as Interest on Shareholders' Equity in the amount of R$560,000,000.00 (five hundred and sixty million reais) at R$0.231366129 (zero point, two, three, one, three, six, six, one, two, nine reais) of gross value per share, for payment to be made by January 25th, 2022, without the application of any monetary restatement index, considering the date of December 20th, 2021, to identify the shareholders entitled to receive such amounts.

Rio de Janeiro, December 15th, 2021.

WALMIR KESSELI

JARBAS T. BARSANTI RIBEIRO

Chairman of the Fiscal Council

Member of the Fiscal Council

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIM S.A.
05:59pTIM S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on 12.15.2021
PU
05:37pApple delays return to office - Bloomberg News
RE
04:49pTIM S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 12.15.2021
PU
04:29pTIM S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
04:19pTIM S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
11:37aSingapore Airlines backs new Airbus A350 freighter
RE
10:32aAirlines place their bets, looking past pandemic to renew fleets
RE
09:36aPPG Industries Promotes Tim Knavish to Operations Chief
MT
08:33aDeutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board Proposes Deutsche Post CEO As New Chairman
MT
03:02aToyota says it will build record 800,000 vehicles in January
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 066 M 3 180 M 3 180 M
Net income 2021 2 181 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2021 4 740 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 31 731 M 5 554 M 5 586 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 9 119
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,11 BRL
Average target price 18,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-10.51%5 553
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.79%212 617
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.20%120 955
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.47%111 499
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.47%99 098
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.02%86 368