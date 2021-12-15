TIM S A : Minutes of the Fiscal Council's Meeting held on 12.15.2021

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.421.421/0001-11

NIRE 333.0032463-1

FISCAL COUNCIL'S OPINION

The Members of the Fiscal Council of TIM S.A. ("Company"), in the exercise of their attributions and legal duties, as provided in Article 163 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, based on the information provided and the clarifications received by the Company's management, expressed their favorable opinion on the presentation, to the Board of Directors of the Company, of the proposal for the distribution as Interest on Shareholders' Equity in the amount of R$560,000,000.00 (five hundred and sixty million reais) at R$0.231366129 (zero point, two, three, one, three, six, six, one, two, nine reais) of gross value per share, for payment to be made by January 25th, 2022, without the application of any monetary restatement index, considering the date of December 20th, 2021, to identify the shareholders entitled to receive such amounts.

Rio de Janeiro, December 15th, 2021.