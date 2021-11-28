Log in
TIM S A : Mr. Pietro Labriola Accumulates the Roles of CEO of TIM Brasil and General Manager of Telecom Italia Group

11/28/2021 | 02:10pm EST
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

Mr. Pietro Labriola Accumulates the Roles of CEO of TIM Brasil and General Manager of

Telecom Italia Group

TIM S.A. ("TIM Brasil" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 44 communicates the following to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties:

On November 26th, 2021, TIM SpA ("Telecom Italia Group", "Group") announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and General Manager, Mr. Luigi Gubitosi (who remains a member of the Group's Board of Directors). Simultaneously, as a step of the CEO succession planning process, Mr. Pietro Labriola was appointed as General Manager of Telecom Italia Group (in addition to his current roles of CEO and Board Member of TIM Brasil), with certain powers, previously attributed to the CEO, necessary to ensure management stability and continuity. The Group also communicated that its Board of Directors would continue to carry out the CEO succession planning process, aimed at defining a stable and lasting executive leadership.

As CEO of TIM Brasil, Mr. Labriola will continue to lead the execution of the Company's strategic plan. He will count on a group of key executives within the Board of Officers to assist him on the daily management of the Company, and act on his behalf, when and if necessary. This group will be comprised by Mrs. Camille Faria (Chief Financial Officer - CFO), Mr. Leonardo Capdeville (Chief Technology and Information Officer - CTIO) and led by Mr. Alberto Griselli (Chief Revenue Officer - CRO).

While holding his new role in Telecom Italia Group together with the CEO and Board Member positions in TIM Brasil, and in accordance with TIM Brasil's established governance guidelines, Mr. Labriola will refrain from participating in the decision-making process of the Board of Officers and Board of Directors of the Company when it involves matters that may represent any conflict of interests between TIM Brasil and its controlling shareholder.

TIM Brasil reaffirms its focus on the execution of its strategic plan released to the market in the beginning of the year.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly informed about any relevant updates related to its executive leadership, under the terms of ICVM 44/21 and applicable legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, November 28th, 2021

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Classificado como Público

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 19:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
