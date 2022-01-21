TIM S.A.

Mr. Pietro Labriola appointed as CEO of Telecom Italia Group

TIM S/A ("TIM Brasil" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), pursuant to Article 157 of Law No. 6404 and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, communicates that today the Board of Directors of TIM SpA ("Telecom Italia Group", "Group") appointed TIM Brasil's current Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Mr. Pietro Labriola, to the position of CEO of Telecom Italia Group, effective immediately.

TIM Brasil's CEO succession process has already been initiated and the Company expects to announce its new CEO in the coming days. Mr. Labriola will maintain his current position of CEO and board member of TIM Brasil until the new CEO is appointed.

TIM Brasil reaffirms its focus on the execution of its strategy, that continues to be conducted by a group of key executives within the Board of Officers, comprised by Mrs. Camille Faria (Chief Financial Officer - CFO), Mr. Leonardo Capdeville (Chief Technology and Information Officer - CTIO) and led by Mr. Alberto Griselli (Chief Revenue Officer - CRO).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed about any relevant updates related to its executive leadership, under the terms of the Resolution 44/21 and applicable legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, January 21st, 2022.

