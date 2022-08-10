TIM S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS END OF THE TERM AND RESULT OF THE EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT TO WITHDRAW - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

END OF THE TERM AND RESULT OF THE EXERCISE OF THE

RIGHT TO WITHDRAW

TIM S.A. (" TIM " or " Company ") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in continuity of the Material Facts disclosed on March 10, 2020, July 18, 2020, July 27, 2020, August 7, 2020, September 7, 2020, December 14, 2020, January 29, 2021, January 31, 2022, April 13, 2022 and April 20, 2022, 2022, and the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on June, 28, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that on July 29, 2022, the period for the exercise of the right of withdrawal by the dissenting shareholders of the resolution taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting (" Ratification EGM "), through which it was ratified, pursuant to article 256 of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976 (" Corporation Law "), among others, the Company's acquisition of shares representing 100% of the capital stock of Cozani RJ Infraestrutura e Redes de Telecomunicações S.A. (" Cozani "), as provided in the Share Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants executed, among others, between the Company and Oi Móvel S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial on January 28, 2021, as amended on April 13, 2022 (" Transaction "), ended.

The Company also informs that no shareholder exercised their right to withdraw. In view of the result, the Company informs that it will not exercise the right to reconsider the Transaction, pursuant to article 137, paragraph three of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

Additional information may be obtained at the Investor Relations Department, located at Avenida João Cabral de Melo Neto, nº 850, Torre Sul, 13º andar, Barra da Tijuca, Cidade e Estado do Rio de Janeiro, CEP: 22775-057, e-mail: ri@timbrasil.com.br, or on the website https://ri.tim.com.br/.

Rio de Janeiro, August 9th, 2022

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer