  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  TIM S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
12.26 BRL   -1.68%
06:06aTIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
08/16TIM S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
08/10TIM S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS END OF THE TERM AND RESULT OF THE EXERCISE OF THE RIGHT TO WITHDRAW - Form 6-K
PU
TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

08/22/2022 | 06:06am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: August 22ndto August 26th

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/21 and CVM Resolution No. 80/22, informs to its shareholders and the market in general the participation of its executives in online events, as follows:

Presenters: Alberto Griselli - CEO and Maria Antonita Russo - People, Culture & Organization Officer

Event: TIM Talks

Date and time: August 25th, 2022 at 2:15 to 5:15 PM (BRT).

Link: https://www.youtube.com/c/timbrasil

Topics to be discussed: Alberto Griselli and Maria Antonietta Russo invite entrepreneurial leaders from different sectors to a conversation about the responsibility and role of companies as facilitators of digital inclusion and the democratization of access to new technologies, such as 5G.

Rio de Janeiro, August 19th, 2022.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 10:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
