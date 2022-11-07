TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Fitch has affirmed TIM S.A.'s National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'.

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, on this date, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has affirmed to the Company the National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)', with a stable outlook.

In Fitch's view, TIM's rating reflects its strong business profile, supported by its relevant participation in the mobile telephony sector, as well as the Company's conservative financial metrics, with reduced financial leverage and robust liquidity position. The analysis also incorporates the expectation that TIM will present growing cash flows from operations and that the Company is prepared to deal with the competitive and regulated telecommunications sector in Brazil.

The original Fitch's note is available for access here.

Rio de Janeiro, November 4th, 2022.