Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
13.57 BRL   -0.80%
06:14aTim S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/18Tim S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/11Tim S A : MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Fitch has affirmed TIM S.A.'s National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'.

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, on this date, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has affirmed to the Company the National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)', with a stable outlook.

In Fitch's view, TIM's rating reflects its strong business profile, supported by its relevant participation in the mobile telephony sector, as well as the Company's conservative financial metrics, with reduced financial leverage and robust liquidity position. The analysis also incorporates the expectation that TIM will present growing cash flows from operations and that the Company is prepared to deal with the competitive and regulated telecommunications sector in Brazil.

The original Fitch's note is available for access here.

Rio de Janeiro, November 4th, 2022.

TIM S.A.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIM S.A.
06:14aTim S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/18Tim S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/11Tim S A : MINUTES OF FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
10/03Tim S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
10/03Tim S A : Initiation of Arbitration Proceedings regarding the Adjusted Closing Price for t..
PU
09/23Tim S A : RECTIFICATION OF VALUE PER SHARE OF INTEREST ON EQUITY - Form 6-K
PU
09/22Tim S A : Rectification of value per share of Interest on Equity
PU
09/22TIM S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 million haircut in Brazil's Oi deal
RE
09/19TIM, Vivo, Claro seek $606 mln haircut in Brazil's Oi deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 211 M 4 206 M 4 206 M
Net income 2022 1 645 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2022 15 642 M 3 102 M 3 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 32 844 M 6 513 M 6 513 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 156
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,57 BRL
Average target price 18,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Revenue Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.3.19%6 513
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.33%156 401
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.67%130 763
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.29%96 639
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION27.14%93 852
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-21.07%59 235