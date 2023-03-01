TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

5G INVESTMENT FUND

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with article 157 of Law no. 6,404/1976 and with the provisions of CVM Resolution nº 44, informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:

TIM entered into a partnership with Upload Ventures Growth, LP ("Upload") - an independent venture capital manager - to create an investment fund ("5G Fund") focused on solutions based on 5G technology. The investments are aimed at developing companies from different sectors of the economy and at an early stage (startups and scaleups), especially those that already have validated and consistent business models, supporting their growth plans. In addition to financial contributions through the 5G Fund, invested companies will be able to count on access to TIM's industrial and technological assets to leverage their growth.

The 5G Fund was designed in partnership with the investment manager Upload, specialized in companies focused on technology and innovation and highly recognized in the Brazilian venture capital segment. Upload's function will be to conduct the entire fundraising process for the 5G Fund, mapping, analyzing and choosing opportunities and, subsequently, monitoring the results of the selected companies. Upload already has around 12 companies mapped as potential targets for the first two years of operation of the 5G Fund.

It is expected that between 8 and 10 investments will be made with average contributions between US$ 20 million and US$ 25 million each, in a period of two to three years, especially in Brazilian companies. Through these contributions, a portfolio of investees totaling US$ 250 million will be constituted with resources from national and international investors. TIM will be the main investor in the 5G Fund, contributing up to US$ 50 million over the next 24 months, but the objective is for this to be an open initiative, aimed at connecting companies and projects in the main verticals of interest to the operator in the B2B and B2B2C market - Agribusiness, Health, Transport, Logistics and Mining.