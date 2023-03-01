Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:47 2023-02-28 pm EST
12.26 BRL   -0.08%
12:38aTim S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : CALL NOTICE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

5G INVESTMENT FUND

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in accordance with article 157 of Law no. 6,404/1976 and with the provisions of CVM Resolution nº 44, informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:

TIM entered into a partnership with Upload Ventures Growth, LP ("Upload") - an independent venture capital manager - to create an investment fund ("5G Fund") focused on solutions based on 5G technology. The investments are aimed at developing companies from different sectors of the economy and at an early stage (startups and scaleups), especially those that already have validated and consistent business models, supporting their growth plans. In addition to financial contributions through the 5G Fund, invested companies will be able to count on access to TIM's industrial and technological assets to leverage their growth.

The 5G Fund was designed in partnership with the investment manager Upload, specialized in companies focused on technology and innovation and highly recognized in the Brazilian venture capital segment. Upload's function will be to conduct the entire fundraising process for the 5G Fund, mapping, analyzing and choosing opportunities and, subsequently, monitoring the results of the selected companies. Upload already has around 12 companies mapped as potential targets for the first two years of operation of the 5G Fund.

It is expected that between 8 and 10 investments will be made with average contributions between US$ 20 million and US$ 25 million each, in a period of two to three years, especially in Brazilian companies. Through these contributions, a portfolio of investees totaling US$ 250 million will be constituted with resources from national and international investors. TIM will be the main investor in the 5G Fund, contributing up to US$ 50 million over the next 24 months, but the objective is for this to be an open initiative, aimed at connecting companies and projects in the main verticals of interest to the operator in the B2B and B2B2C market - Agribusiness, Health, Transport, Logistics and Mining.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TIM S.A.
12:38aTim S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : CALL NOTICE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING (“CAE”) - Form 6-K
PU
02/28Tim S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
02/27Tim S A : Voting Instructions AGM/EGM 2023
PU
02/27Tim S A : Distance Voting Ballot EGM 2023
PU
02/27Tim S A : Call Notice
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 23 386 M 4 467 M 4 467 M
Net income 2023 2 173 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2023 14 155 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 6,18%
Capitalization 29 674 M 5 668 M 5 668 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 265
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,26 BRL
Average target price 16,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Mario Griselli Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-0.73%5 668
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.32%163 291
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.72%156 027
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.93%112 029
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.42%99 791
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED24.10%68 233