Date of Report: December 27, 2023

TIM S.A.

João Cabral de Melo Neto Avenue, 850 - North Tower - 12th floor

22775-057 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

TIM S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TIM CONFIRMED FOR THE 16TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN THE ISE PORTFOLIO

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Companhia") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that, for the 16th consecutive year, it remained in the select group of companies that make up B3's Corporate Sustainability Index - ISE. The new portfolio brings together 78 companies belonging to 36 sectors and will be in effect from January 2, 2024.

TIM is the company in the telecommunications sector that has remained in the ISE portfolio for the most consecutive years, reaffirming its commitment to the continuous management of social, environmental and governance aspects, creating value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Rio de Janeiro, December 27th, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Alberto Mario Griselli

Chief Executive Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

