NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs that will anticipate, for July 12, 2023, the Interest on Shareholders' Capital ("IOC") payment, disclosed to the market in Notice to the Shareholders from June 12, 2023, in the amount of R$ 290,000,000.00 (two hundred ninety million reais).

Such payment, initially scheduled for July 25, 2023, maintains the conditions previously informed, and the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values was June 22, 2023. Thus, the shares acquired after this date are ex-IOC rights.

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share Total amount Interest on Shareholders' Equity R$ 0.119795497 R$ 290,000,000.00

There was no change in the gross value per share informed to the market on June 12, 2023.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

2.1. 15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.

2.2. The shareholders mentioned above should prove such condition by June 22, 2023 by means of an exemption letter, which should first be sent to the email address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br - and, subsequently, the hard copy should be mailed to Banco Bradesco S/A - Cidade de Deus, s/n, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP - CEP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo - Departamento de Ações e custódia - Escrituração de Ativos.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

3.1. The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;

3.2. Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A;

3.3. Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and

3.4. Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address informed on item 2.2.

Rio de Janeiro, July 10th, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Alberto Mario Griselli

Chief Executive Officer and

Investor Relations Officer