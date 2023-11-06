UNITED STATES

Date of Report: November 6, 2023

Commission File Number: 001-39570

TIM S.A.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)

João Cabral de Melo Neto Avenue, 850 - North Tower - 12th floor

22775-057 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

(Address of principal executive office)

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

Ref.: Official Letter B3 1243/2023-SLS

Subject: Request for clarification on atypical oscillation

Dear Sir/Madam.

TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") clarifies the following, in compliance with Official Letter B3 nº 1243/2023-SLS ("Official Letter"). of November 1st, 2023. issued by the Superintendence of Listing and Supervision of Issuers ("SLS") of B3 - Brasil. Bolsa. Balcão ("B3"), transcribed below:

"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we have requested that you inform by 11/03/2023. if there is any fact that you are aware of that can justify them.

Shares ON Prices (R$ per share) Date Opening Min. Max. Avg. Last Oscil. % Neg. No Quantity Volume (R$) 19/10/2023 15.41 15.32 15.58 15.46 15.42 0.13 8,461 4,253,800 65,783,938.00 20/10/2023 15.38 15.19 15.51 15.31 15.19 -1.49 7,692 3,472,700 53,161,510.00 23/10/2023 15.20 15.08 15.31 15.19 15.17 -0.13 7,010 4,046,400 61,468,220.00 24/10/2023 15.25 15.16 15.34 15.24 15.25 0.53 8,623 4,080,800 62,184,219.00 25/10/2023 15.28 15.12 15.42 15.27 15.19 -0.39 9,769 4,128,400 63,025,938.00 26/10/2023 15.19 15.17 15.50 15.40 15.37 1.18 11,927 5,887,100 90,649,302.00 27/10/2023 15.41 14.92 15.47 15.10 14.95 -2.73 14,875 9,745,300 147,116,692.00 30/10/2023 14.98 14.94 15.14 15.03 14.96 0.07 11,437 5,328,200 80,093,568.00 31/10/2023 14.98 14.91 15.32 15.19 15.17 1.40 11,689 5,466,500 83,023,748.00 01/11/2023* 15.23 15.22 15.94 15.66 15.88 4.68 20,064 12,930,700 202,606,037.00

* Updated until 6:06 pm"

According to the stock market indexes, and looking, specifically at the Company's sector, it was observed that the value of the assets of the telecommunications sector increased on the date mentioned in the letter, however, TIM informs that there are no relevant facts or acts that, in its understanding, could justify possible atypical fluctuations in the quotation, in the volume traded and in the number of transactions carried out with its shares, in addition to the information already disclosed to the market.

As a reference, some price variations of assets of the sector, in the referred date, can be seen in the table below:

Ticker Name Price Δ% day TIMS3 TIM ON 15.83 4.4% VIVT3 Vivo ON 47.53 5.1% OIBR4 Oi PN 1.66 0.0% OIBR3 Oi ON 0.61 3.4% DESK3 Desktop ON 14.57 6.0% FIQE3 Unifique ON 3.48 2.1% BRIT3 Brisanet ON 3.09 2.0%

Without any further clarifications, we remain at your disposal to provide any additional information that may be required.

Rio de Janeiro, November 6th, 2023.

TIM S.A.

Alberto Mario Griselli

Chief Executive Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

