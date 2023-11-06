UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report: November 6, 2023
Commission File Number: 001-39570
TIM S.A.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)
João Cabral de Melo Neto Avenue, 850 - North Tower - 12th floor
22775-057 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1).
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7).
Yes ☐ No ☒
TIM S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631
Ref.: Official Letter B3 1243/2023-SLS
Subject: Request for clarification on atypical oscillation
Dear Sir/Madam.
TIM S.A. ("TIM" or "Company") clarifies the following, in compliance with Official Letter B3 nº 1243/2023-SLS ("Official Letter"). of November 1st, 2023. issued by the Superintendence of Listing and Supervision of Issuers ("SLS") of B3 - Brasil. Bolsa. Balcão ("B3"), transcribed below:
"In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we have requested that you inform by 11/03/2023. if there is any fact that you are aware of that can justify them.
|Shares ON
|Prices (R$ per share)
|Date
|Opening
|Min.
|Max.
|Avg.
|Last
|Oscil. %
Neg.
No
|Quantity
|Volume (R$)
|19/10/2023
|15.41
|15.32
|15.58
|15.46
|15.42
|0.13
|8,461
|4,253,800
|65,783,938.00
|20/10/2023
|15.38
|15.19
|15.51
|15.31
|15.19
|-1.49
|7,692
|3,472,700
|53,161,510.00
|23/10/2023
|15.20
|15.08
|15.31
|15.19
|15.17
|-0.13
|7,010
|4,046,400
|61,468,220.00
|24/10/2023
|15.25
|15.16
|15.34
|15.24
|15.25
|0.53
|8,623
|4,080,800
|62,184,219.00
|25/10/2023
|15.28
|15.12
|15.42
|15.27
|15.19
|-0.39
|9,769
|4,128,400
|63,025,938.00
|26/10/2023
|15.19
|15.17
|15.50
|15.40
|15.37
|1.18
|11,927
|5,887,100
|90,649,302.00
|27/10/2023
|15.41
|14.92
|15.47
|15.10
|14.95
|-2.73
|14,875
|9,745,300
|147,116,692.00
|30/10/2023
|14.98
|14.94
|15.14
|15.03
|14.96
|0.07
|11,437
|5,328,200
|80,093,568.00
|31/10/2023
|14.98
|14.91
|15.32
|15.19
|15.17
|1.40
|11,689
|5,466,500
|83,023,748.00
|01/11/2023*
|15.23
|15.22
|15.94
|15.66
|15.88
|4.68
|20,064
|12,930,700
|202,606,037.00
* Updated until 6:06 pm"
According to the stock market indexes, and looking, specifically at the Company's sector, it was observed that the value of the assets of the telecommunications sector increased on the date mentioned in the letter, however, TIM informs that there are no relevant facts or acts that, in its understanding, could justify possible atypical fluctuations in the quotation, in the volume traded and in the number of transactions carried out with its shares, in addition to the information already disclosed to the market.
As a reference, some price variations of assets of the sector, in the referred date, can be seen in the table below:
1
|Ticker
|Name
|Price
|Δ% day
|TIMS3
|TIM ON
|15.83
|4.4%
|VIVT3
|Vivo ON
|47.53
|5.1%
|OIBR4
|Oi PN
|1.66
|0.0%
|OIBR3
|Oi ON
|0.61
|3.4%
|DESK3
|Desktop ON
|14.57
|6.0%
|FIQE3
|Unifique ON
|3.48
|2.1%
|BRIT3
|Brisanet ON
|3.09
|2.0%
Without any further clarifications, we remain at your disposal to provide any additional information that may be required.
Rio de Janeiro, November 6th, 2023.
TIM S.A.
Alberto Mario Griselli
Chief Executive Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|TIM S.A.
|Date: November 6, 2023
|By:
|/s/ Alberto Mario Griselli
|Alberto Mario Griselli
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TIM SA published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 22:28:43 UTC.