TIM S A : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)
Yes ☐ No ☒
In August/2021 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with CVM resolution 44/21 .
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
(X) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
201,211
0.008312%
0.008312%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
201,211
0.008312%
0.008312%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
(X) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
429,222
0.017731%
0.017731%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
429,222
0.017731%
0.017731%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
(X) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
(X) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
(X) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the management
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity*
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
1,613,355,162
66.645416%
66.645416%
Activity in the month
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Intermediary
Deal
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Genial Investments
Sale
1,385,216
11.71
16,226,293.51
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
1,611,969,946
66.588195%
66.588195%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies
( ) Controlling Shareholder
(X) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type / Class
Total
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Disclaimer
