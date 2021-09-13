Log in
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/10
12.03 BRL   +0.33%
PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS : 13/Sep to 17/Sep (Form 6-K)
PU
TIM S A : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)
PU
09/12Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
RE
TIM S A : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Yes ☐ No ☒

In August/2021 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with CVM resolution 44/21 .
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties (X) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 201,211 0.008312% 0.008312%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 201,211 0.008312% 0.008312%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors (X) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 429,222 0.017731% 0.017731%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 429,222 0.017731% 0.017731%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management (X) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council (X) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies (X) Controlling Shareholder ( ) People connected to the management
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity* Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 1,613,355,162 66.645416% 66.645416%
Activity in the month
Security / Derivative Security Description Intermediary Deal Quantity Price Volume (R$)
Genial Investments Sale 1,385,216 11.71 16,226,293.51
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 1,611,969,946 66.588195% 66.588195%
Company Name: TIM S.A.
Group and Related Parties ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Executive Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or Advisory Bodies ( ) Controlling Shareholder (X) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative Security Description Quantity Same Type / Class Total
Shares Common Registered 0 0.000000% 0.000000%

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 984 M 3 425 M 3 425 M
Net income 2021 2 295 M 437 M 437 M
Net Debt 2021 4 515 M 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 29 122 M 5 578 M 5 546 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 246
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,03 BRL
Average target price 18,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-17.88%5 578
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.69%224 518
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.18.98%144 690
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.41%128 461
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.95%107 849
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.96%97 304