    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/18
12.84 BRL   -1.08%
TIM S A : Next Lives Scheduled

06/18/2021 | 08:41pm EDT
TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 21/Jun to 25/Jun

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Pietro Labriola - Chief Executive Officer

Event: Live - "Conversa com Propósito"

Date and time: June 21st, 2021, at 05:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.linkedin.com/events/6808757052727406592/about/

Topics to be discussed: "Conversa com Propósito" is a series of lives that Luiz Meisler, Executive Vice President of Oracle, holds meetings with different professionals to tell their inspiring stories.

Alexandre Dal Forno - Corporate Marketing Executive Manager

Event: CIGRE Tech Talks - Application of 5G technology in the Electric Sector

Date and time: June 22nd, 2021, at 02:00 p.m.

Link: https://techtalks.cigre.com.br/

Topics to be discussed: Debate on how LTE and 5G hybrid networks can promote the digitization of the electric sector.

Gustavo Alves - Administrative & Tax Services Senior Director;

Victor De Almeida Pinto F. de Mendonça - Tax Strategy Executive Manager; and Bruno Cordeiro Justo - Tax Planning, Consulting & Operations Executive Manager

Event: Understanding Tax Transparency.

Date and time: June 24th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465589&tp_key=6b989a0d77

Topics to be discussed: A discussion about investors expectation from tax transparency.

Rio de Janeiro, June 18th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 00:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 037 M 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net income 2021 2 164 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 4 158 M 817 M 817 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 31 080 M 6 156 M 6 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 421
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,23 BRL
Last Close Price 12,84 BRL
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM S.A.-12.35%6 259
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.78%234 038
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.64%130 378
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%125 255
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.66%100 363
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.81%94 525