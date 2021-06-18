TIM S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 21/Jun to 25/Jun

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Pietro Labriola - Chief Executive Officer

Event: Live - "Conversa com Propósito"

Date and time: June 21st, 2021, at 05:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.linkedin.com/events/6808757052727406592/about/

Topics to be discussed: "Conversa com Propósito" is a series of lives that Luiz Meisler, Executive Vice President of Oracle, holds meetings with different professionals to tell their inspiring stories.

Alexandre Dal Forno - Corporate Marketing Executive Manager

Event: CIGRE Tech Talks - Application of 5G technology in the Electric Sector

Date and time: June 22nd, 2021, at 02:00 p.m.

Link: https://techtalks.cigre.com.br/

Topics to be discussed: Debate on how LTE and 5G hybrid networks can promote the digitization of the electric sector.

Gustavo Alves - Administrative & Tax Services Senior Director;

Victor De Almeida Pinto F. de Mendonça - Tax Strategy Executive Manager; and Bruno Cordeiro Justo - Tax Planning, Consulting & Operations Executive Manager

Event: Understanding Tax Transparency.

Date and time: June 24th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465589&tp_key=6b989a0d77

Topics to be discussed: A discussion about investors expectation from tax transparency.

Rio de Janeiro, June 18th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer