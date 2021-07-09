TIM S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A.

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 12/Jul to 16/Jul

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Auana Mattar - Chief Information Officer

Event: SAS Telco Summit 2021 - Lecture Digital Courage: Boosting results by accelerating the journey to the cloud.

Date and time: July 15th, 2021, at 03:00 p.m.

Link: https://www.sas.com/pt_br/webinars/telco-summit-brazil-2021.html

Topics to be discussed: SAS experts and telecom operator executives address key industry trends and possible innovations using analytics and a data-driven culture.

Rio de Janeiro, July 9th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

