TIM S A : Next Lives Scheduled

TIM S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Participation in online events: 12/Jul to 16/Jul
TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:
Auana Mattar - Chief Information Officer
Event: SAS Telco Summit 2021 - Lecture Digital Courage: Boosting results by accelerating the journey to the cloud.
Date and time: July 15th, 2021, at 03:00 p.m.
Link: https://www.sas.com/pt_br/webinars/telco-summit-brazil-2021.html
Topics to be discussed: SAS experts and telecom operator executives address key industry trends and possible innovations using analytics and a data-driven culture.
Rio de Janeiro, July 9th, 2021.
TIM S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and
Investor Relations Officer
Classificado como Público
Disclaimer
TIM SA published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 00:41:04 UTC.