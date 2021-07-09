Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. TIM S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/08
11.24 BRL   -3.44%
07/09TIM S A  : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
07/08TIM S A  : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 07.07.2021
PU
07/08TIM S A  : Partnership Between TIM And Cogna
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIM S A : Next Lives Scheduled

07/09/2021 | 08:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Participation in online events: 12/Jul to 16/Jul

TIM S.A. ("TSA" or "Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM / SEP and in accordance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and CVM Instruction No. 480/09, inform to their shareholders and the market in general the participation of their executives in online events, as follows:

Auana Mattar - Chief Information Officer

Event: SAS Telco Summit 2021 - Lecture Digital Courage: Boosting results by accelerating the journey to the cloud.

Date and time: July 15th, 2021, at 03:00 p.m.

Link: https://www.sas.com/pt_br/webinars/telco-summit-brazil-2021.html

Topics to be discussed: SAS experts and telecom operator executives address key industry trends and possible innovations using analytics and a data-driven culture.

Rio de Janeiro, July 9th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Classificado como Público

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 00:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIM S.A.
07/09TIM S A  : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
07/08TIM S A  : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 07.07.2021
PU
07/08TIM S A  : Partnership Between TIM And Cogna
PU
07/08TIM S A  : Resignation of CFO and IRO
PU
06/22TIM S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21PARTICIPATION IN ONLINE EVENTS : 21/Jun to 25/Jun (Form 6-K)
PU
06/18TIM S A  : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
06/15TIM S A  : NOTICE TO THE MARKET TIM S.A. SECOND ISSUANCE OF DEBENTURES (Form 6-K..
PU
06/15TIM S A  : Second Issuance of Debentures
PU
06/10TIM S A  : PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIM S.A.-23.28%5 765
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.23%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.32%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.66%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.36%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.71%94 734