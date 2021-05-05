Log in
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
TIM S A : Notice about related party transactions

05/05/2021 | 11:05pm EDT
TIM S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 333.0032463-1

NOTICE REGARDING RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with CVM Instruction 480/09, as later amended by 552/14, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties about the execution Connectivity service agreement with the Global Internet Backbone ("Agreement" or "Agreement") with Telecom Italia Sparkle Brasil Telecomnunicações Ltda ("Telecom Itália Sparkle") on May 05th of 2021.

  1. Parties Involved:TIM S.A. and Telecom Italia Sparkle Brasil Telecomnunicações Ltda.
  2. Relationship with the issuer:Telecom Italia Sparkle is a member of the same controlling group.
  3. Reason for the operation:In order to allow TIM users to access content from the internet that is outside of Brazil, we are contracting the International IP Transit service. For this, a competition ("RFQ") was made, inviting 7 (seven) companies to present their technical and commercial proposals, according to the specifications presented by TIM Brasil, where Telecom Itália Sparkle presented the best technical and commercial conditions.
  4. Object of the transaction:Execute a contract for the connectivity service with the Global Backbone of the Internet, for the IPV4 and IPV6 of TIM Brasil.
  5. Main terms and conditions of the transaction:
    • Transaction Date: 05/05/2021.
    • Duration: From 07/01/2021 until 12/31/2023
    • Value Involved (Reais): R$ 56,217,902.93 (excluding taxes).
    • Warranty and insurance: There are no insurance or guarantees involved, only penalties, if the service is provided outside the parameters provided for in the Contract.
    • Termination or rescission: In the event of termination, 30% of the monthly amount, multiplied by the number of months remaining in the contract.
  7. Eventual participation of the shareholders or management of the related counterparty in the decision making process or the negotiation of the Transaction as representatives of the Company:

TIM Italy shareholders or management did not participate in the negotiation of the Agreement as agents of the issuer.

The decision making process of the Company was carried out on an independent manner, and was examined and recommended for approval by the Company's Statutory Audit Committee, and, subsequently, examined and approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

Classificado como Uso Interno

The corporate approval process of the Agreement strictly followed the applicable Brazilian laws and the relevant provisions of the Company's Bylaws.

7. Detailed explanation of the reasons for which the issuers' management considers the transaction was carried out on an arm's length basis or provided the payment of adequate compensation:

Having competed between 7 invited companies, the technical proposals presented were evaluated and scored within the informed technical specification. Commercial proposals were also evaluated, as requested in the RFQ, at the unit prices presented. The winner obtained the best score, both technical and commercial.

The Company's Statutory Audit Committee (formed only by independent members) and the Board of Directors therefore approved the transaction, which is in line with the Company's best interests.

8. Additional Information:

As it is a service provision, with monthly traffic measurement, the definition of the total contract value reflects the forecast of the total traffic foreseen by the technical areas.

Rio de Janeiro, May 05th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Classificado como Uso Interno

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 03:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 139 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
Net income 2021 2 461 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2021 4 247 M 793 M 793 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 29 699 M 5 518 M 5 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 421
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,50 BRL
Last Close Price 12,27 BRL
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
