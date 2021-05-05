TIM S A : Notice about related party transactions

TIM S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 333.0032463-1

NOTICE REGARDING RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), in compliance with CVM Instruction 480/09, as later amended by 552/14, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties about the execution Connectivity service agreement with the Global Internet Backbone ("Agreement" or "Agreement") with Telecom Italia Sparkle Brasil Telecomnunicações Ltda ("Telecom Itália Sparkle") on May 05th of 2021.

Parties Involved: TIM S.A. and Telecom Italia Sparkle Brasil Telecomnunicações Ltda. Relationship with the issuer: Telecom Italia Sparkle is a member of the same controlling group. Reason for the operation: In order to allow TIM users to access content from the internet that is outside of Brazil, we are contracting the International IP Transit service. For this, a competition ("RFQ") was made, inviting 7 (seven) companies to present their technical and commercial proposals, according to the specifications presented by TIM Brasil, where Telecom Itália Sparkle presented the best technical and commercial conditions. Object of the transaction: Execute a contract for the connectivity service with the Global Backbone of the Internet, for the IPV4 and IPV6 of TIM Brasil. Main terms and conditions of the transaction: Transaction Date: 05/05/2021.

Duration: From 07/01/2021 until 12/31/2023

Value Involved (Reais): R$ 56,217,902.93 (excluding taxes).

Warranty and insurance: There are no insurance or guarantees involved, only penalties, if the service is provided outside the parameters provided for in the Contract.

Termination or rescission: In the event of termination, 30% of the monthly amount, multiplied by the number of months remaining in the contract. Eventual participation of the shareholders or management of the related counterparty in the decision making process or the negotiation of the Transaction as representatives of the Company:

TIM Italy shareholders or management did not participate in the negotiation of the Agreement as agents of the issuer.

The decision making process of the Company was carried out on an independent manner, and was examined and recommended for approval by the Company's Statutory Audit Committee, and, subsequently, examined and approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

