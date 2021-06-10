Log in
    TIMS3   BRTIMSACNOR5

TIM S.A.

(TIMS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
12.53 BRL   +1.05%
TIM S A  : PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Form 6-K)
PU
TIM S A  : Yes ☐ No ☒ (Form 6-K)
PU
TIM S A  : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON JUNE 9th, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
TIM S A : PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:06am EDT
PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TIM S.A. ('TIM' or 'Company') (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB), informs that its Board of Directors approved today, June 09th, 2021, the distribution of R$ 350,000,000.00 (three hundred and fifty million reais) as Interest on Shareholders' Equity.

Payment will be made by July 20th, 2021, and June 21st, 2021 is the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values. Thus, the shares acquired after that date will be ex-Interest on Shareholders' Equity rights.

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share Total amount
Interest on Shareholders' Equity R$ 0.144654605 R$ 350,000,000.00

The amount per share is estimated and may be modified as a result of the disposal of treasury shares to attend the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

2.1. 15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.

2.2. The shareholders mentioned above must prove this condition by June 21st, 2021 by means of an exemption letter, which should be sent first to the electronic address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br - and, subsequently, the hard copy should be mailed to Banco Bradesco S/A - Cidade de Deus, s/n, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP - CEP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo - Departamento de Ações e custódia - Escrituração de Ativos.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

3.1. The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;

3.2. Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A;

3.3. Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and

3.4. Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address informed on item 2.2.

Rio de Janeiro, June 09th, 2021.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 051 M 3 565 M 3 565 M
Net income 2021 2 164 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2021 4 158 M 821 M 821 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 30 790 M 6 078 M 6 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 421
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart TIM S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,14 BRL
Last Close Price 12,72 BRL
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Information Officer
Flavia Maria Bittencourt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM S.A.-14.47%6 078
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.72%236 191
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.07%129 025
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.26%127 627
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.26%100 499
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.51%95 793